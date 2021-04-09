In the company of first Xbox Game Pass games and the April Games With Gold, MIcrosoft announced a few hours ago that the new free game for Xbox is now available for the Free Play Days. We usually enjoy two to three free games each weekend, but this week we will only have the possibility to play The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited For a limited time on both Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. The successful Bethesda title is now available as part of the Free Play Days until next Sunday, April 11. Although, before showing you a brief description of the game for all those who do not know it, we remind you that to access this new free game for Xbox for the Free Play Days you will have to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold. These 7 games are leaving EA Play and Xbox Game Pass soon Now available the new free game for Xbox for the Free Play Days, the Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited Enjoy this multiplayer role-playing game alone or with your friends, guildmates, and thousands of allies. Explore the dangerous caves and dungeons of Skyrim, or create quality items to sell in the city of Daggerfall. Go on fast-paced missions across Tamriel and take part in massive battles against other players, but you can also spend your days in the nearest fishing area or enrich your culture by reading one of the countless books. The choice is yours in the inexhaustible world of The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited.

