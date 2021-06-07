As rumors speak of Forza Horizon 5, we have officially been told that the new Forza Motorsport will be a great generational leap. Forza Motorsport Creative Director Chris Esaki recently revealed some new details about the next game in the Motorsport series, on Forza’s monthly stream in May 2021, clarifying that in terms of physics and beyond, the new Forza Motorsport will be a great generational leap.
Discussing this, Easki said that the scale of the changes from Forza Motorsport 7 to the new Forza Motorsport, as much larger than the changes made from Forza Motorsport 4 to Forza Motorsport 7. Hence the great generational leap.
While Esaki clearly said that the studio is working hard and that the new Forza Motorsport will be a huge generational leap, he was reluctant to talk about most aspects of the game for now, though he did go into detail about how the tires will have eight contact points with the road surface rather than the single point of contact seen in Forza Motorsport 7 (which also runs at high speed), higher cycles per second rate, as well as day and night differences in kerbing.
The recent closed multiplayer test was also said to be a huge success, with Easki revealing that the next wave of testing will start this summer. To have the opportunity to participate, you must register at Forza Panel, which is a community feedback service where fans can comment on the game and its future.
