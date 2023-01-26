Strangely enough, there is good and bad news about the latest announcement Forza. Eliminate the bad first? It will take a while before you get the new one Forza Motorsport can go play. The plan was to put the game on sale in the spring of 2023, but the word ‘spring’ has now been deleted from that promise.

That’s where the bad news ends, because Forza Motorsport gets more than 500 different cars. Of these, at least 100 are new to the Motorsportside of the franchise. In addition, there are more than 800 parts to tune your cars. From rear wings to different bumpers and side skirts; you won’t get bored easily with that number of options.

‘Better than Forza Motorsport 5, 6 and 7 together’

Okay, just a little less news for PS gamers; Forza Motorsport remains available only for the Xbox consoles and PC. On it you get the highest-resolution images of cars that are phenomenally animated. Apparently developer Turn 10 Studios uses a device called a spectrophotometer to reproduce the colors of the cars as realistically as possible. Well done, if you ask us.

The sound must also be as realistic as possible. As a result, it is possible to hear the difference when you have screwed a turbo on your car. What we’re most looking forward to is the game’s improved physics. In recent years, that has fluctuated between ‘mwah’ and ‘okay’. Turn 10 Studios says the new physics are better than those of Forza Motorsport 5, 6 and 7 together. Unfortunately, Turn 10 does not say how that translates exactly.

Build your own cars

What we also look forward to is the new one single playermode, especially the “building cars” part. We don’t yet know exactly how that will work; only that it’s more about building than collecting. Anyway: Forza Motorsport has some proofs after the success of Forza Horizon. If we have to wait a few more months for the new game to be at least as good as the previous one, we’re happy to do so.