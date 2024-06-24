According to the data, in fact, Fortnite Rientro was able to attract over a million players . Obviously part of the success is related to the novelty effect, but in any case these are valid numbers. We will have to see in the coming weekends whether the result will be similar or even better.

Saturday 22 June, as we reported, Fortnite has published a new mode complete with a dedicated map. It’s about Come back in , which offers a team match in smaller spaces than usual and with the possibility of returning to the game after being eliminated (hence the name). This is not a revolutionary proposal, given that it follows typical rules of many online games but this has not stopped it from having success .

How Fortnite Reentry works

In our dedicated news we have offered you all the details of the Fortnite Return update, but we will briefly remind you how does it work. Each player on the team can return to the game freely as long as there is at least one other team member alive.

Obviously the return is not instantaneous, but you need to wait 30 seconds (which increases to 40 seconds as you progress through the match). Allies can speed up the timer by shooting down and eliminating enemies. The map is also smaller in size so as to increase the pace of the battles, built around a total of 40 players in ten teams of four.

Finally, in the advanced stages in the Fortnite match it blocks the Return function so as to allow you to reach the conclusion. As soon as you fall, you cannot return to the game.