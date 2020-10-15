With a view to the higher corona infection numbers to be expected in the autumn and winter months, the federal and state governments agreed on measures on Wednesday to curb the spread of the virus more strongly. Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers had come together for a personal meeting at the request of the Chancellor – because of the “historical dimension” of the current situation.

According to the Federal Government, this is not least due to the fact that the number of infections will increase more rapidly in the colder season, the contact tracing will be more complex and the health care system could come under more pressure than in the past few months. The aim is to intervene now to prevent more drastic restrictions like in spring – up to and including a lockdown of public life.

Merkel: Not hard enough

However, it had become apparent even before the meeting that the ambitious goals of the federal government would not be supported by all federal states. An angry Merkel complained to the group that the agreements reached by then were “not tough enough”. At the press conference, she said with a view to the number of infections: “We have to prevent an uncontrolled increase from occurring.”

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) expressed the view that it was already shortly before the second lockdown. It is not known whether the resolutions were sufficient. Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) spoke of a “sometimes controversial” meeting. He added: “There is a lot at stake again now.” Berlin takes the duty of inspection seriously.

Dissent with new formula

The dissent was evidently sparked by Merkel’s request not to take drastic measures within seven days of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, but rather earlier. It is true that from this value onwards a city or district – in Berlin a district – counts as a “hotspot”. But the federal government had introduced at the beginning of the meeting that the first steps towards containment should start at a value of 35 new infections. “35/50” is a simple formula, stressed Söder.

According to the resolution paper, there should be a “supplementary mask requirement”, “where people come together closer or longer”, as stated in a paper that was presented to the Bund-Länder meeting later that evening. This could then also apply to pedestrian zones. From 50 new infections, the obligation to wear a mask is extended.

Restrictions on meetings and celebrations

Also when the value of 35 new infections is reached, the number of participants for celebrations in family and friends should be limited to 25 in public and to 15 in private rooms. From 50 new infections, it should then be reduced nationwide to ten people in public space and to ten people from two households in private space. Then a general contact restriction to a maximum of ten people in public should apply.

Ten days

If these measures have not yet contained the infections after ten days, it will be tightened again – to five people, public and private. A hygiene concept must then be submitted for events with more than 100 people. At the beginning of the cold season, when many activities were relocated indoors, the primary goal of the Federal Government was to “reduce the number of contacts in a targeted manner where there is a particular risk of infection”. In addition to catering, this recently affected large private celebrations.

Also ban on alcohol

From 35 new infections onwards, the federal and state governments recommend introducing a curfew in restaurants from 11 p.m. They already exist in Berlin and other major cities. If 50 new infections have been reached, the curfew should become binding, and a ban on the sale of alcohol outside should then apply. CSU boss Markus Söder had previously suggested curfew at 10 p.m., which is already in place in Bavaria in some cases.

No agreement when traveling within Germany

There was no agreement on the controversial ban on accommodation. Merkel announced that they wanted to meet again after the end of the autumn vacation. However, the paper calls on all citizens to “avoid unnecessary domestic German travel to and from areas which exceed the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days”.

It should also be noted that in the majority of countries the accommodation of travelers from hotspots requires a negative test. This applies in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, among others, while there is no such ban in North Rhine-Westphalia or Thuringia. Before the meeting, Müller had indicated that he would not least like to renegotiate the ban on accommodation.