The cleanliness of the front wing, the rounded lines of the rear, the three-dimensional bottom. Already at first glance it is evident that for 2024 Formula 2 is going through the same transformation process that Formula 1 underwent in 2022. However, the new single-seater does not limit itself to following the path traced by the premier category. In fact, the purpose of each preparatory championship is to prepare young talents for the leap into the top flight, which is why, without the conviction of Formula 1 to continue in the same direction in the years to come, Formula 2 would hardly have embraced its technical direction. From this point of view, the second formula provides several clues on the course traced by the Circus for the near future.

Beyond the DRS

In 2022, Formula 1 has made significant progress in allowing cars to closely follow each other. The aerodynamic disturbance with the previous generation was such that the pursuing car lost too much load to get close enough to attempt the assault, unless there was a substantial grip advantage. With the latest regulatory revolution, the FIA ​​and Formula 1 development team has attacked the problem by working on two fronts: change the wake turbulencemaking it narrower and higher to override the pursuing car; reduce aerodynamic sensitivity in the wake of the car in front.

The designers of the new Formula 2 have drawn inspiration from what has been done in Formula 1, with the added difficulty of having to reduce complexity of the single-seater for cost and safety reasons. Among the objectives, the desire to reduce understeer when traveling behind another car stands out. In general, the new generation was created to improve performance behind another car, with the aim of making overtaking possible that goes beyond just using the DRS. The same mantra is repeated by the leaders of Formula 1, so much so that in view of 2026 the system is now under discussion.

The news

The sharp edges on the front and rear wings, the main source of turbulent whirlpools, disappear, leaving room for large and rounded radii. The rear wing perfectly reflects the style of Formula 1, implementing some solutions devised by Dallara to keep costs limited. The new wings lose efficiency, assigning the task of compensating the load loss to the bottom. Even Formula 2 thus decides to focus decisively on the ground effect, with the old bargeboards and the flat bottom that leave room for two three-dimensional Venturi channels. It is now confirmed that Formula 1 will continue to rely on ground effect in 2026 as well, so much so that the FIA ​​exponents have suggested not to be surprised if the next Formula 3 also resembles its older sisters.

Overall, according to the technical department the new Formula 2 now boasts greater aerodynamic efficiency, with an increase in downforce accompanied by a decrease in drag. Power and weight, on the other hand, remain similar to the current ones, respectively 620 horsepower and 755 kilos with rider included. The numbers make it reasonable to expect a reduction of lap times in qualifying, but not necessarily in race conditions. In fact, even with the new generation, a limit will be imposed on the maximum aerodynamic load that can be used in the race, with the aim of lengthening braking distances. Again, the hope is that overtaking goes beyond just DRS.

Lessons from the past

The new Formula 2 follows the Formula 1 revolution two years late. FIA thus had the opportunity to analyze all the side effects experienced in the premier category, among all the porpoisetaking the necessary precautions. The Formula 2 technical department has carefully evaluated the dimensions of the Venturi channels, limiting their maximum narrowing to prevent the triggering of aerodynamic rebound. In general, FIA officials describe Formula 2 as a car designed not to encourage low and stiff revs on the suspension. In fact, you don’t want the mechanical set-up to prevail over the rest, in a category that was created to put the driver at the centre.

Another field in which the experience of recent years has been treasured is that of security. On the new generation, the standards are adapted to those of Formula 1 for 2024, a significant leap compared to the previous measures dating back to 2017. The chassis, also developed and produced by Dallara, is a central part of this progress. The anti-rollover structurenot to be confused with the halo, is strengthened to avoid what happened to Zhou at Silverstone 2021, when the roll-hoop detached from the single-seater upon contact with the asphalt.

To be strengthened is also the nose or more precisely the front impact structure. FIA has ensured that the new Formula 2 is able to absorb greater energies, i.e. of sustain higher impact speeds. The same structure is also now designed not to be torn away from the car even in the event of impacts with the barriers at greater angles. The most important change, however, is the strengthening of the side panels of the passenger compartment, to protect the driver in the event of a perpendicular impact with another car, the worst possible case. Impossible not to see in this the determination of the FIA ​​to prevent other tragic losses in scenarios similar to the disappearance of Anthony Hubertwhose legacy on the new Formula 2 is cold consolation.

Towards inclusiveness

The leaders of motoring repeat that they want to encourage a cultural and economic change that can favor the arrival at the top of motorsport of women and new drivers from every area of ​​the world and social extraction. While waiting for the long process to have its first effects, Formula 2 is getting ready with a more inclusive single-seater, ready to welcome athletes with different physical characteristics. The cockpit is designed to accommodate riders with a wider range of body shapes, including different genders and geographic backgrounds.

With the same intentions, the steering position is now also easier to adjust. Great work has also been done to reduce the force to be applied on the steering wheel a single-seater without power steering and in which the aerodynamic load will be even greater. The suspensions maintain the double wishbone layout, but the geometry is different to limit the physical effort on the steering to 10 Nm of torque for each g of lateral acceleration.

To the future

In January, before the official tests, the teams will be able to carry out the first shakedown of the cars. However, the development of the car will continue even after the debut in the 2024 championship. For the next season, in fact, Formula 2 will use fuels with 55% components of biological origin, to then switch to 100% synthetic petrol by 2027. view of 2025 is therefore planned a new engine, which will upgrade or replace the Mecachrome’s current turbocharged V6. As with Formula 1, the younger sister also sees alternative fuels as the best way to move towards better environmental sustainability.

In every aspect, from safety to sustainability, from aerodynamics to ergonomics, the new generation of Formula 2 is the manifesto of the technical direction traced by the FIA, collecting the legacy of the latest Formula 1 regulations and anticipating their evolution. “See how design philosophies and technologies they cascade from Formula 1 to the minor categories is a testament to the journey to guide young talent from around the world to a successful single-seater career.” the summary of Robert Reid, FIA Deputy President for Sport. A testament that establishes the centrality of the ground effect, suitably limited, to favor close duels and to rely less and less on the lever of the DRS. A legacy where safety continues to be a priority without, however, going to the detriment of weight, the increase of which is no longer accepted. A future in which sustainability issues are addressed and where proclamations of inclusiveness begin to turn into concrete actions