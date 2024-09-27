Club América has had a lot of problems this semester due to the multiple casualties they have suffered due to injuries in all their lines, which has caused them to not be able to show their best version, all of this, added to the different movements that they had in the squad with different departures and arrivals.
In this way, the coaching staff headed by André Jardine has had to make many modifications in its usual formation and in the final of the Champions Cup facing Columbus Crew surprised with a line formation of five, since its starting center backs are out of circulation, as well as several of its creative midfielders.
With a 5-3-2 the Águilas surprised, but the strangest thing was seeing Cristian Calderon as central so that Cristian Borja outside left back, as well as Dagoberto Espinoza as left back.
In this way, for their confrontation against Club Universidad Nacional, the capital team could resort to the same 5-3-2 formation with a defensive line of five with three center backs that could be the same: Borja, Calderón, Araujo, Juárez and Espinoza with Malagon in the goal, two saints and Fidalgo in containment, Rodriguez, Martin and Zendejas in the attack.
The Cruz Azul Football Club of Martin Anselmi It is one of the teams that has had to manage different formations since the last tournament due to the limitation of players or marked absences in its formation.
That is why they have had to resort on many occasions to the defensive line of five players trying to take responsibilities away from one of the center backs who, with their defensive limitations, are counteracted by their teammates who are in their nominal position.
Thus, the azulcrema team has had to resort to the same tactic to survive without its two starting centre-backs.
