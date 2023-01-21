With just over a week to go until the winter transfer market ends, Club América does not rule out any more reinforcements or one more loss. Santiago Baños, sports president of Las Águilas, mentioned that there is the possibility of last-minute movements and that Roger Martínez, whose contract expires in June, could leave if an attractive offer for both parties arrives.
For the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament, América has only added Israel Reyes and Leonardo Suárez. One of the biggest criticisms from a sector of the fans is that the team needs another striker. Henry Martín is the cream-blue attacker who is in the best form, while Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez have been far from expectations in recent tournaments.
In this sense, facing the matchday 3 commitment against Puebla, Fernando Ortiz, coach of Las Águilas, will use a homegrown player to encourage internal competition. This is Esteban Lozano, scoring champion in the under-20 category with Club América in the Apertura 2022, who will be part of his first call-up with the first team this weekend.
Lozano, a 19-year-old forward, is one of the most interesting prospects that the Águilas have. The attacker was part of the Mexican team that did not get a pass to the Olympic Games and the U-20 World Cup. After this great failure, it seems that the cream-blue youth squad will finally receive good news and could have his first minutes in Liga MX.
