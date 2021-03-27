Sometimes the comments from the bar counter are the most accurate to explain something, as happened this Saturday at the Stadium of the Mediterranean Games, which in its short history it has experienced the most scandalous penalty in the history of the Second Division or seen as the goalkeeper of the visiting team scored in the fourth minute of the addition, not to mention a slip by the local goalkeeper on a goal kick that cost a goal. Today’s not within the logic either, being almost impossible to explain that a referee becomes the protagonist in minute 97 and a non-existent penalty is taken out of the hat. Bustinza and Maras contested an aerial ball. Under normal conditions the set would not have had more history. In modern football, the one in which a millisecond of the VAR transforms a candy into a bowl of lentils, Gorka Sagués Osco warned José Antonio López Toca of a possible penalty from the VAR room, which did not leave his colleague bad. The ex-rojiblanco Juan Muñoz transformed the maximum penalty, already in 99 ‘.

The action, impossible to justify, arrived after Almería did the most difficult, ruining Leganés’ heroic survival exercise, with one less cash from minute 13. It is not conjunctural in the José Gomes box to crash playing in numerical superiority. It already happened to him against Girona, who was left with eight. That day he was unable to score despite having them, like today, of all colors. The entry of Corpas was a ball of oxygen for the rojiblancos, which they finished off high and low, from the boots of all their attackers. But it wasn’t until the discount that they got the prize with a second-line arrival from Morlanes. Villalba’s driving ended in the midfielder’s boots on loan from Villarreal, who did a very important goal for direct promotion.

The role of López Toca in the discount downplays even the fact that Mallorca and Espanyol now have the first two places downhill. Because the duel was of paramount importance for the promotion. Both Gomes and Garitano waved their eleven. The Portuguese entered up to four novelties (Ivanildo, Robertone, Brian Rodríguez and Lazo), while the Vergarés made five changes (Riesgo, Bustinza, Omeruo, Gaku and Sabin for Cuéllar, Tarín, Miquel, Eraso, Arnáiz). He began dominating Almería, with a header from Sadiq, although the high pressure of Leganés hinders the circulation of Almeria. The script changed after a quarter of an hour, with the expulsion of Rubén Pérez after a hard tackle to Lazo in the center of the field, action in which the VAR also intervened, since the Cantabrian referee left him at first in yellow.

Madrid residents were forced to take a step back and retreat, although they had it in a header from Bustinza in a corner kick. The rest was practically an Indálico monologue, with an outstanding Leganés in the defensive aspect. Almería found it difficult to enter both due to the titanic visitor effort and the thick football of their second line of attack, something that is also structural. Thus, the distant shots of Lazo – doubly – and Brian Rodríguez are understood, since the Numantine behind cucumber was a wall. Four minutes before the break, Gomes gave entry to Juan Villar for Samu without waiting for him to pass through the booth., in an offensive message to your team.

However, it was not until Corpas entered Almería in 66 ‘that his face changed. That associative football of the players of the Almeria team has been diluted in recent days together with the danger from the sides, something that Gomes improved with the entrance of the bañusco, who played as a lateral theoretician. Leganés had it with Rubén Pardo, just before the break and just after. It was a mirage in the desert on a day when the game script turned with the early expulsion and forced them to shrink spaces and cover the dangerous rojiblanco attack. With those of Garitano parapetado Morlanes was the imbalance, breaking lines. In minute 53 ‘he filtered a great pass to Juan Villar, the latter assisting Sadiq and sending the Nigerian to the crossbar. It was more difficult to miss than to hit, but he threw his body too high.

Before Juan Villar tried it with a volleyball. In the middle of the second half came the aforementioned change of Corpas as a supposed lateral, to accumulate men on the inside (Villalba and Carvalho also added), attracting to look for that outside game. Then Almería began to have them of all colors: Riesgo saved his team in a very dangerous shot by Akieme from just ten meters, Villar tried with a header after Corpas center, Sadiq again crashed with the crossbar. In 82 ‘the Almeria protested a possible penalty from Omeruo over that of Kaduna, but the VAR did not even enter. Leganés breathed something with a counterattack about to be finished by Rubén Pardo, although Makaridze resolved well. During the 90 minutes it seemed that even if they were two more hours the marker was not going to move. But the addition was another story. Almería found its treasure with an arrival from the second row and the new football took it away, rewarding the good work of Leganés.