The new supply plaza in the San Cristóbal neighborhood will be operational in the summer in Cristo de la Sangre park, so the start of work is imminent. It was announced yesterday by the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, who explained that the action will be carried out with European 'Next Generation' funds and that it is planned to present the project to merchants and residents in the coming weeks.

The Vegetable Market, of which there are references from before 1860, will be demolished and in its place a pedestrian boulevard will be created between the Casa del Paso Encarnado and the church of San Cristóbal and will be an extension of the atrium of the temple, “which will gain visibility », Gil remarked. There will be an open space to facilitate the display of the images of the Paso Encarnado in the Holy Week processional outings. The action has a budget of 680,000 euros and includes other actions related to sustainability, digitalization and accessibility to squares, markets and markets in Lorca.

Yesterday the people were satisfied with the change of location and Salvi Sánchez, who runs the Hermanos Morillas butcher shop, acknowledged in statements to LA VERDAD that in the Cristo de la Sangre park “we will be much better, more visible to everyone.” . Although the Plaza de la Hortaliza is located a few meters away, “it is not the same because in the park there are benches for clients to sit on and trash cans. Now we miss those details. Manoli García, a seller at a flower stand, also took a stand in favor of the new location and trusted that the booths would be properly conditioned since they will be more exposed to heat in summer and cold in winter due to not having buildings nearby.

The councilor for Local Development, Rosa Medina, recalled that the installation of the sentry boxes that the market already has, between six and eight, must be made compatible with the green area where it will be relocated, which was inaugurated in 2020.

Works in the Huerto de la Rueda



The esplanade of the Huerto de la Rueda, where the weekly market is held every Thursday, is being renovated to offer a better service to merchants and visitors. Councilor Mayte Martínez supervised the asphalt work that has allowed potholes and cracks in the pavement to be eliminated. She recalled that the improvements began in September with the comprehensive reform of the toilets, with a subsidy from the Autonomous Community of 44,000 euros. She said that one of the objectives is to increase the police presence in the market and control the use of scooters on the premises due to the “danger” that their use in the hallways poses to customers.