In an effort to ease the financial burden families face as they prepare for the return to school, Florida implemented a law that offers tax exemptions. From January 1 to 14, 2024, shoppers have the opportunity to access different school products sales tax free, making it easier to purchase essential items for the new school year.

This initiative, established by the Florida Department of Revenue, seeks to provide financial relief to parents and guardians, allowing them to make major purchases without the added burden of taxes. The measure covers a wide range of essential products for back to schoolfrom computers and accessories to clothing and school supplies.

The tax exemption covers various categories of products. For personal computers and related accessories intended for non-commercial use, a limit of up to US$1,500 has been established. This gives parents the flexibility to purchase technology essential for their children's learning without incurring additional taxes.

Shoppers can benefit from the exemption on clothing and bags as long as each item is valued at less than US$100. This provision not only encourages the purchase of school clothing, but also covers essential accessories.

The list of exempt products extends to school supplies, with an exemption applicable to items up to US$50. Additionally, learning aids and educational puzzles fall into the tax-exempt category, as long as they do not exceed US$30 per item. These meticulously detailed exemptions seek to support families in purchasing items crucial to their children's educational development.

(We also recommend: Alert about the new virus circulating on Android devices)

The tax exemption covers various product categories, such as computers and clothing

School use products that are tax exempt

The responsibility for correctly applying exemptions falls on sellers, who must also ensure that exempt items are free of local discretionary tax. There is no limit on the number of exempt items that buyers can purchase during the specified period.

In situations where tax is collected in error, the obligation to reimburse the client is established. Additionally, specific guidelines have been established for returns and exchanges, providing clarity in case of unforeseen situations. The following is a general list of tax-exempt items:

Personal computers and accessories: The exemption is allowed for products for non-commercial use with a limit of up to $1,500. Clothing and backpacks: Any item under $100 will be tax exempt during this period. School supplies: The exemption applies to items valued up to $50. Learning aids and puzzles: Educational and edutainment products have an exemption for those that do not exceed $30 per item.

Non-exempt products: