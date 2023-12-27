You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The offer of non-stop flights from the Sunshine State will increase next year
Sometimes, in order to reach a destination by plane, it is necessary to make a stopover, which means more time and wear and tear for passengers. The good news is that at the Florida airport New direct flight offers will be inaugurated next year.
Those who travel from Tampa International Airport will find that starting in 2024 five airlines will have new non-stop routes to different destinations. It should be noted that many will begin operating in January. For their part, others will be delayed until May or June of the following year, according to what was stated WFLA.
Most of the new flight offerings correspond to domestic destinations, but there is also an international one. These are the details of the new flights announced from Tampa.
Breeze Airways
- Burlington (Vermont). Starting January 1st.
- Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi. Starting January 12.
- Plattsburg, New York. Starting February 2nd.
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Starting May 10.
Frontier Airlines
- Hartford, Conn. Starting March 7th.
Spirit
- San Antonio, Texas. Starting June 11, but only seasonally.
Southwest Spirit
- Cleveland, Ohio. Starting January 13 per season.
southwest
- Cincinnati, Ohio. Starting March 9, seasonally.
- Grand Rapids, Michigan. Starting March 9.
- Minneapolis/St. Pablo (Minnesota). Starting January 13 per season.
- Omaha, Nebraska. Beginning June 24.
- Salt Lake City, Utah. Starting March 9.
- San Diego, California. Starting June 8.
WestJet
- St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Starting March 17 per season.
It should be said that the new routes can now be booked and that those interested in knowing more details about the new flight options, as well as the complete list of trips offered non-stop, you can consult the official website of the Tampa International Airport, Florida.
