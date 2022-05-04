Forget the posturing about a “wandering samurai without a master.” Ronin is essentially one extended chase scene with some fuss over a briefcase plus some scenes around it so they can actually call it a movie. A masterpiece, if you ask us. A good start for Henrik Fisker’s new product.

Meet Project Ronin: the third car to emerge from Fisker Automotive. We count the Fisker Ocean and the Pear. We don’t count the old cars like the Karma. The Fisker Ronin is a fully electric GT car, built with ‘long road trips’ in mind for four adults and their luggage.

The Fisker Ronin should offer the largest range

Fisker wants Project Ronin to offer the longest range of an electric production car at release. Work began last year, with a brief to “use the most advanced, lightweight materials.” Special attention has also been paid to performance and the ‘overall driving experience’.

We’re told there will be active aerodynamics, as well as an ‘innovative’ battery design that will be a structural part of the car. As befits an exciting new electric GT, the interior will be vegan, while the doors will be unique and offer better entry and exit. We are curious how the doors are reinvented by Fisker. Expect to see it next year, with production to start in 2024.