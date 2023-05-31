If the above photo of the new Fiat Topolino can’t melt your ice-cold heart, then perhaps it’s the direct translation of the name that will thaw your veins. Translated from Italian, Topolino means “little mouse.” And not surprisingly, this is the Italian counterpart of the Citroën Ami and the Opel Rocks-e. And this is the coolest one.

This Fiat Topolino is not what you call a full-fledged car. It reaches a top speed of 45 km/h and can travel about 80 kilometers on a single charge. It is a microcar for people who don’t like mopeds or an electric bicycle for people without balance. Officially it falls into the L6e category. By the way, the battery measures 5.5 kWh and the power is 8 hp.

Would look good on the streets of Rome

The purpose of the car is to make people smile and Fiat wants to bring joy and optimism back to the gray streets. In any case, we already see it parked in the small streets of Rome or driving leisurely on the winding roads of Sardinia to the beach. If you find it too small, you can still look for an old or new Spiaggina.

The all-electric four-wheeler Fiat Topolino is ready to contribute to the expansion of electric mobility in the city and to bring all the optimism of its namesake to an accessible, all-electric version that encapsulates all the coolness of the Fiat 500. says the brand. For now it is not yet known whether these are also the Dutch cities.

Does the Fiat Topolino also cost 8,500 euros?

It is not yet known what the new Fiat Topolino should cost. The Opel Rocks-E costs 8,500 euros or 100 euros per month. To drive the smallest Fiat, you need an S or AM driver’s license and you must therefore be 16 years or older. Funny detail: this Topolino is slightly shorter than the old one from the fifties, but slightly wider and higher.