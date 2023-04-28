For a model that arrives another is ready to greet the market. The new Fiat Multipla is ready to make its way onto the road but to do so we must first say goodbye to another model of the Italian brand. It should be the Fiat Tipo, whose production will continue in Turkey until 2025 and then stop and leave space in the offer of the Stellantis brand to the Multipla which will be reborn in the form of an SUV.

Fiat Tipo will say goodbye to Türkiye

The Bursa plant is controlled by Tofas, a company that is led by a joint venture between Turkish group Koç Holding and Fiat Auto. Various models have been produced here over the years, including the Fiat Tipo which has been sold in the country since 2015 under the name of Fiat Aegea. The farewell to this model will bring an as yet undefined commercial vehicle of the Stellantis group to the lines of this factory while the brand’s new model, which will be an SUV as mentioned, will move to Kenitra in Morocco.

A new C-segment SUV, what we know about the Fiat Multipla

The new Fiat Multipla on Stellantis’ new STLA Medium platform, the same one that should host the future Citroen C3 Aircross and above all the heir of Opel Crossland. With both models, therefore, it should share several elements, starting from the length which should be around 4.4 meters. Under the hood there should be both traditional engines and a fully electric powertrain. As far as internal combustion engines are concerned, the choice could fall on the 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine in a hybrid version. The full electric, on the other hand, should guarantee a range of more than 600 km with a single full tank of energy.

Why in Kenitra

The choice of Kenitra, where the Smart Car platform should be strengthened and where Citroen Ami and Opel Rocks-e are currently produced (and perhaps in the future also the Fiat Topolino which will share the architecture with both) underlines how the investments announced by the group two years ago, with 300 million euros to increase the production capacity of the Moroccan site, were preparatory to the arrival of new models on the production lines. However, we will still have to wait several months before being able to get official information on this model: first of all, there are still no detailed confirmations from the Turin car manufacturer and according to rumors arriving from France, the new Fiat Multipla will be born in Kenitra only in 2025, with the first deliveries of the new model which are scheduled for the following year.

Photo: renderings Cleber Silva