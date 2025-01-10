The new feudal lords

The great technology magnates have set out to conquer the globe with Elon Musk at the helm. The richest man on the planet is the emperor of a new feudalism of corporate monarchs who aspire to a world ruled by CEOs, mostly technological

The owners of the world want to definitively take over everything. Economic control is not enough for them, they want total political control to favor their interests and eliminate all barriers to their growth. Trump is a businessman who wants the presidency to turn his country into a company and benefit from his position to do business. Elon Musk finances his campaign and promotes it on his social network with the aim of entering the US government to sell his technology and dismantle the administration that is putting a brake on the Market. Like Milei tries to do with his chainsaw in Argentina. The State is a hindrance to ultraliberals. Democracy is a hindrance. It must be destroyed.

We already saw that ultracapitalism leads to fascism in the 20th century. This is so for two complementary reasons: the crises that capitalism causes lead the poor to cling to a strong and authoritarian leader, which is used by the rich to put an end to the democracies that limit their power. As soon as German businessmen understood this simple equation, they rushed to support Hitler. This is what American billionaires have done with Trump. Even Jeff Bezos has ended up kneeling before him and giving him money for his return to the White House, as shown in the cartoon by Ann Telnaes that could not be published in the Washington Post, now owned by the owner of Amazon, who also vetoed the newspaper’s traditional editorial in support of the Democrats. If the press doesn’t support you, you buy it.

The great technology magnates have set out to conquer the globe with Elon Musk at the helm. The richest man on the planet is the emperor of a new feudalism of corporate monarchs who aspire to a world ruled by CEOs, mostly technological. It is not the script of a series, it is the script they are following. They call it Neoreaction, NRx for its acronym, and it defends that the only way to maintain economic progress is an unequal society governed with an iron fist by technological corporations that liberalize the market. The old Silicon Valley is dead, long live the new feudal Silicon Valley.

It was not a whim for Elon Musk to take over Twitter. It was part of his strategy because he has understood that social networks are the control and privatization mechanism of the engine of democracies: information. Nets are literally that, nets for fishing, for catching. Weapons of mass domination. Musk knows this and that is why he has bought one and changed the algorithm to spread his message: democratic politics does not solve problems, only the market does. Just yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg followed in his footsteps. The owner of Meta announced the suppression of Instagram and Facebook’s verification systems with the same arguments as Musk: verifiers restrict freedom of expression and have become a form of censorship. Censorship of the left, censorship woke upit goes without saying (that Trump threatened to put him in jail if he used Facebook against him, surely has something to do with it).

Neofeudalists think that our freedoms are a limit to their freedom. The freedom of the Market. As the top donor to the Trump campaign, billionaire Timothy Mellon, said, welfare programs are “a modern form of slavery.” The slavery they want is what they can sell us. Neofeudalism: We give you protection if you give up some of your rights and pay tithing. For that they have to suppress us as citizens and reduce us to clients and servants. It is the end of democratic altruism to impose social Darwinism. The fierce competition, the every man for himself, the free-for-all. The law of the strongest to which networks contribute in the public sphere and turbocapitalism in the economic sphere.

The movements of Musk attacking with hoaxes the Labor leader in England (where he finances the ultra Farage) and the social democrats in Germany (where he supports the neo-Nazis of AfD), or those of Trump threatening to take over Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal, They are part of that destabilization strategy to weaken democracies and strengthen their businesses, those of the US and their own. To expand territories of influence in their fight against the Chinese feudal lord. To impose neofeudalism on a global level. It looks like a movie but it is happening. The Pentagon has purchased the largest planetary surveillance system ever seen from Elon Musk. There won’t be a single corner where we can hide. The tycoon’s company, SpaceX, the same one of space flights for the rich, is the one that has launched the most objects into space last year. While they distract us with the circus, they are littering the sky with cameras. During her visit to Donald Trump’s Florida home, the fascist Meloni negotiated with Musk to install him in Italy. The new feudal lords have begun to divide up the lands. What is to come is very scary.

