Set up a festive camp in two years, with more space in the 50 booths, a large stage for concerts and other events, as well as plenty of parking behind the Mandarache shopping center. That is the commitment that the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, arrived yesterday with the representatives of the Federation of Troops and Legions, in the meeting in which they informed her that they agree to leave the current site next to the Cartagonova stadium, in as long as they have a viable alternative. In addition, Castejón said that these new facilities will be a “fairground” for various events throughout the year.

The executive vice president of the Federation that directs the Carthaginian and Roman festivals, Eduardo Conesa, went to meet with Castejón, on behalf of the president, José Antonio Meca, who was absent for health reasons. They were accompanied by the vice mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and the deputy mayor, Manuel Padín. Also the secretary of the Federation, Lázaro García; the Carthaginian Suffete, Manuel Marín; the vice president of the economic area, Lorenzo Jerez, and the vice president of external relations, José María Cayuela.

To advance the agreement, the creation of a joint commission of municipal technicians and festivals was agreed, in charge of designing the new enclosure. It will occupy a municipal plot, the result of the cessions of the owners of sector CC.1.1, located beyond the shopping center, next to Avenida de Víctor Beltrí. In this environment, the construction of 8,000 homes is planned, although this urban development is currently halted due to the division of plots between banks and other owners who do not agree.

The objective is that there is permanent activity, in agreement with the residents of the area and without causing them discomfort



The pact includes taking into account the residents of the closest inhabited areas, from Barrio Peral to José María Lapuerta, passing through the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood. The municipal and party representatives will meet with their spokespersons, given the problems that some of them have raised when learning about the assembly of the new enclosure, at the latest in 2023.

By having 73,000 square meters of public land, there is enough space, according to Castejón, for parking, the fair and the vintage market. Contrary to what will happen with the current enclosure, which will be conditioned by the gradual progress of the urbanization of the Rambla Plan, which is going at great speed. Likewise, there is a commitment to enable a warehouse as a warehouse, with which the festeros could get rid of the one they currently have in the surroundings of Los Dolores and that they use for the materials with which the groups set up their camps.

Likewise, the new facilities will be fully accessible to the elderly and people with reduced mobility, and will have the security measures, lighting and sound they need. All this before the end of the present legislature.

Eduardo Conesa stressed that the revelers are “very satisfied” with the implementation of this project. “We did not want the camp to be isolated where it is now, without having a place for the fair and parking lots. We believe that this proposal allows us to grow, attract more public and help the development of Cartagena, “he said.

The doubts of this edition



The use of the enclosure next to Cartagonova as a camp for this year remains unclear. Conesa reiterated yesterday that the festeros will wait until July 1 to make a decision. It all depends on the health situation and the ability to comply with the restrictions in September. When the time comes, a unanimous or majority agreement of the groups will be necessary to set up the camp, he added.