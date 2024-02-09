The images on Instagram

“A new look is coming”, the words chosen by Ferrari to accompany the post on Instagram with which the Scuderia di Maranello published the first 'blurred' photos of the 2024 race suits by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The new Peroni sponsor can be seen on the collar, while it is on the shoulders white and yellow stripes on the classic red background. The sleeves are white and in these images there does not appear to be black, which instead characterized the latest racing suits of Leclerc and Sainz together with red.

Ferrari will present the SF-24 Tuesday 13 February starting from 12:00 and the press conference will include chassis technical director Enrico Cardile, power unit director Enrico Gualtieri, team principal Frederic Vasseur and drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. A completely new rear is expected on the SF-24 and the new chassis will also allow for new aerodynamic solutions.