Google Chrome has become the leader in browsers since its exit in 2008, with a market share that exceeds 60%. The computer giant just released Chrome 90 version, in which you are also implementing some new tools.

The most prominent is the one that allows users to can be shared and inserted into links in which the page redirects directly to a specific area of ​​text selected by the sender.

The tool allows you to copy a link with the highlighted part, as Google Chrome engineering director Adrienne Portel Felt has shown on Twitter.

It has been shown to work by selecting the text to be shared with the mouse, right-clicking, and clicking the “button.copy link to highlight“.

The user who opens the link you will enter the web page in the normal way, but you will be immediately redirected to the part of the text you have selected the person who sent you the content, as detailed by Google on its blog.

In addition to being redirected, the user who has opened the web also you will see the underlined text, which will make it easier to find it on the page.

The new feature is already being implemented on Android and web, and will be available soon for iOS devices. To use it, it is necessary to have Google Chrome 90 installed, although Felt has indicated that it still might not work.

However, this function is not accessible by default, Instead, you must access the experimental functions section (by entering chrome: // flags in the search bar), activate the option ‘Copy Link to Text’ there and restart the browser.

Another alternative is to resort to the most unstable branch of Google Chrome, the ‘Canary’ (which is already in version 91), in which the link creation function is activated by default.

Likewise, Google has implemented other new features in Chrome like muted notifications for users who are making a presentation, as well as a new sidebar in the PDF reader to quickly navigate between bookmarks and more.

New model

After going through its Canary, Dev and Beta status, Chrome 90, for a few days, has its stable version for Android and is ready for download from Google Play or its APK. In addition to incorporate a good amount of bug fixes and security, some new features and behavior arrive.

For the unsuspecting, now Google Chrome does not show the protocol in the address bar, unless one clicks the edit button. However, the protocol is still there, being HTTP or the most secure HTTPS and it is now the default option when entering a web address.

With the 90th edition, comes a new API de WebXR depth measure, which a web application can use to improve realism of the representation of augmented reality experiences, such as Google’s 3D animals.

With this API it is possible to measure the distance from the device that Google Chrome carries to other real objects in the environment, to perform occlusion and physical calculations.

