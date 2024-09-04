He FC Barcelona has launched its long-awaited away kit for the 2024/25 season, which combines the elegance of black with the iconic Barça stripes.
This design stands out for its black base, which highlights the blue and red details, offering a modern and sophisticated look. One of the most striking elements is the TPU crest, which changes from a reflective finish to a darkened tone, creating a dynamic and distinctive effect. In the promotional video, the shirt is worn by prominent players from the men’s first team such as Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo and Raphinha, and from the women’s team by Jana Fernàndez, Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor and Kika Nazareth.
Delay in launch and product exclusivity
Coinciding with the first international break, Barça’s second kit is being presented after having already played four official matches. Due to the delay in negotiations with Nike, the team had to resort to the fourth kit, the senyera, in the first matchday against Valencia at Mestalla. This second kit is available to the public in the exact version that the players will wear, with the Spotify logo in its final version, unlike the first shirt which includes both the logo and the sponsor’s letters.
History and evolution of the black Barça shirt
The use of black on Barça kits is nothing new, but every time it has been used, it has left its mark. Black’s first foray into a Barça away shirt was in the 2011/12 season, under Pep Guardiola, winning a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup. Two years later, a new black version with yellow detailing also caught the attention of fans. In the 2020/21 season, Barça opted for an all-black away kit, with no other colour detailing, cementing this combination as a modern classic for the club.
Availability and cutting-edge technology
The new Barça away kit is available from 4 September in the club’s online store and in all Barça Stores, including iconic locations such as the Spotify Camp Nou, Sagrada Familia and the recently opened store in Terminal 4 of Madrid Barajas Airport. Designed with Nike’s Dri-FIT ADV technology, the shirt offers superior performance in mobility, breathability and ventilation, providing players with the comfort and efficiency needed on the pitch. This technology positions the kit not only as a piece of iconic design, but also as a high-performance garment for the sport.
