Before reaching important catwalks, Giannina Lujan It turned out to be the absolute winner of Miss Reef Peru, in 2011. Years later, the young woman was crowned champion of the tournament South American Bikini Fitness2015. After that, the model participated for a short time in the disappeared program ‘Combate’, since she moved away from the small screen to dedicate herself to a new facet of her life to prepare and represent her country.

Giannina Lujan left Peru to move to Madrid from where he continues to share his daily routines with his followers on social networks. It also promotes products for a healthy diet. Next, we tell you what the model does.

Giannina Luján shares exercise routines with her followers. Photo: Giannina Luján/Instagram

What does Giannina Luján do now?

After passing through the competition reality ‘Combat‘, the influencer focused completely on bodybuilding, as she assured that it is one of the disciplines that most attracted her attention for being organized and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

According to his official Facebook account, Luján took bodybuilding, sports nutrition and injury rehabilitation courses in a recognized Peruvian institution. Likewise, the model has not stopped exercising and eating a balanced diet for future competitions.

“I do a training between functional and crossfit, it is intermediate, neither very strong nor very soft. It helps me to burn fat, to tone up. I cannot deny that the training is strong (to compete), I dedicate it twice a day, every day, “revealed the former reality girl in an interview for El Bocón.

Giannina Luján competes in different bodybuilding championships. Photo: Giannina Luján/Instagram

In 2016, Giannina Lujan revealed that her goal was to win the top prize of the fitness bikini world championship, since she already won the gold medal at the South American level, in 2015.

“This will be my second World Cup, we are going with very high expectations. The goal is to win the title for the first time. Last year I was in sixth place and in my category there are more than 600 participants,” he said.

