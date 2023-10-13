The Guadalajara Sports Club returned to activity and traveled to Los Angeles to play one more edition of the National Classic against Club América, where the red and white team registered several surprises in its call; Victor Guzman and Oscar Whalley for the friendly duel that will be played at the Rose Bowl.
Guadalajara will make this trip to the United States with a very different atmosphere than the one experienced a few weeks ago within the institution, since, after the resounding victory in the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas, the rojiblancos report ready to maintain that good streak .
It must be remembered that in the Sacred Flock there were no calls for the Mexican team for this FIFA Date, so the Serbian coach will be able to count on his best men to face this commitment and even incorporated some surprises for this clash against the Eagles.
Another aspect to consider is that the three footballers who were separated for acts of indiscipline, Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón and Raul Martinezare still not taken over by the coaching staff, so they continue working at the Verde Valle facilities.
After the game against Atlas, the Serbian strategist granted four days of rest, so he traveled to Chicago to meet with his family and spend those free days with them, so the red and white helmsman will travel this Thursday and receive the team directly in Los Angeles.
For his part, the Guadalajara captain has no injury and is not punished, but instead asked for special permission to be able to join the rest of the team on Friday afternoon because the birth of his son is scheduled for this Thursday.
The Mexican-Spanish goalkeeper is completely back to work with the rest of the team, so he made the trip with his teammates and has ample chance of seeing activity against América, because his participation would be for the friendlies as stated. Paunovic a few months ago.
Paunovic decided to give a chance to Zahid Muñoz, Armando González and Leonardo Sepulvedawhere the latter set off alarms for leaving the party of Tapatío due to an apparent injury; However, he would have made the trip with the first team squad.
