The use of video games by minors is one of the issues that currently worries experts the most. 27.7% of Spanish high school students use them between two and five hours a day, according to a report prepared by the Ministry of Health. It is a longer time than recommended by the WHO, which sets the maximum at a couple of hours. However, used properly they can be a good tool to help patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). This pathology begins in childhood and affects between 5% and 7% of children, according to the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V). It is described as a persistent pattern of inattention and hyperactivity. It can be associated with impulsivity and prevents the normal development of daily activities.

To deal with it, pharmacological treatment, cognitive-behavioral and psycho-pedagogical therapy are usually combined. The best results are obtained when all three are used together, but for a few years there has been research into whether video games could be used as a complement to increase their effectiveness. In 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the medical use of EndeavorRx, a video game designed as digital therapy for this disorder. In it, users navigate through different worlds while overcoming obstacles and collecting rewards. Its objective is to activate the neural systems that are key to attention.

Irene Sánchez, pedagogue and therapist from the Association to Help Attention Deficit with More or Less Hyperactivity (ADAHI) in Jumilla (Murcia), defends that video games are the best option to work on a cognitive-intellectual level with patients with ADHD. It is something that motivates them and allows them to work while having fun: “You have to make it attractive, so that they feel like protagonists of what they are doing.” She also defends that there has to be a balance and be focused individually and take into account how much each child uses screens in their daily lives.

An article published in 2022 in the magazine Frontiers defends that the serious games (serious games, designed with a training purpose rather than for entertainment purposes) can promote adherence to treatment and allow for a more personalized efficient neurocognitive design. Its benefits go beyond improvements in the core symptoms of ADHD and reach other domains such as emotional regulation, which leads to better school and social performance, the researchers say in the article.

The Spanish company Sincrolab develops digital therapies and is working on an application with artificial intelligence that modulates 14 games with 200 different game modes and 1,500 stimuli. The tasks that children have to complete are like video games and the goal is to give them the most personalized experience possible. “It is very difficult for two patients, even if they have a similar cognitive profile, to agree on treatment,” says Ignacio de Ramón, neuropsychologist and CEO of the company.

Some of the available tasks serve to work on impulsivity, for example a stimulus appears and tells the user to press a button. Then, with the same stimulus of a different color, you have to stop that behavior. Others work on visuospatial skills (the ability to place objects in space) with a game in which they have to control a spaceship. All the tasks are dual, so the minors have to carry out two cognitive processes at the same time: “For example, while controlling the rocket, they have to do a mathematical operation,” develops the neuropsychologist.

One of the things that stands out the most about Sincrolab is that the patient can only use the application for the time prescribed by the health professional (psychiatrist, psychologist or neurologist) who prescribes it. Your task is to introduce the child’s cognitive profile and that dosethat is, the time of use.

Once this time has passed, the system stops working until the next cycle. The minimum that has been proven for the method to be effective is three days a week for 15 minutes, but de Ramón says that the psychiatrist can increase it depending on the clinical symptoms of each patient. He also highlights that they are not intended to be a substitute, but rather a complement to traditional methods: “We want to maximize the performance and cognitive stimulation of patients.”

Controlling the time of use is essential, says María del Carmen Ávila, psychologist at the La Tortuga Association, for children with ADHD. She warns that screens are a continuous source of stimulation and, if you do not regulate how much they are used, it can be counterproductive and cause irritability. Both she and Beatriz Gil Gómez de Liaño, professor at the Faculty of Psychology at the Autonomous University of Madrid, defend that not just any game will do and only those that are designed for that purpose should be used as therapy.

The game of concentration

A project of the Ministry of Science and Innovation is developing a simple game to study visual search in children with ADHD. Different dolls appear on the screen and you have to focus your attention to find the ones that you have to press to reach the indicated score. Contrary to what the team expected, the children with ADHD performed this task very well. Gil Gómez de Liaño, who is the main researcher of the project, believes that they work very well because the game makes them hyperfocused on that task. “A child with ADHD usually gets bored in static tasks, you don’t get their attention. It has to be something more dynamic to be able to hook him.”

In the game they have added a button with which you can change the screen, even if the task has not been completed. This allows them to study to what extent they make decisions very quickly, whether they rush or not, and children learn to work with that type of stimuli. The creators of the video game are also developing an application to distribute it and reach more subjects to obtain more data.

When video games are incorporated into therapy, “everything can go faster, it is easier,” says Gil Gómez de Liaño. They speed up the process and that allows the therapist to schedule things that would take much longer if done on paper. “If you know that something works, you can’t throw it away,” concludes the psychologist.

