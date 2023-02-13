Vollmer, who is friends with Brady and was involved in two of the seven Super Bowl victories as a pro with the New England Patriots, has no worries about the NFL without Brady as a figurehead and superstar. “The league is in good hands: whether it’s Mahomes, whether it’s Hurts, whether it’s Lamar[Jackson]- the new generation, even though they’ve been in the league for years, offer really, really good football “, he said. Mahomes is far from the only quarterback who also poses a threat from the position when he doesn’t pass the ball and runs himself – something Brady was never really good at during his career.