At the moment Xbox has been working on upcoming installments of their beloved franchises, either in force motorsportas well as the rather leisurely updates of Halo endless. For its part, the news about the new fable in charge of playground Games It has been somewhat complicated, since since its initial announcement not much has been shown.

It seems that the scarce news of the game is nothing to change, and that is that through the network of LinkedInwas revealed in the profile of the producer of playground Games, Vijay gill, that the game is already in a playable state. Mentioning that tests are still being carried out at this time, to later show it to the public at some point.

Gill’s role involves leading production for Fable’s interdisciplinary workflow consisting of game design, technical design, animation, engineering, VFX, SFX, UI, and more. He is the production owner of the design teams, defining their workflows, tracking and building delivery roadmaps so that everything stays on time.

With this information, things are likely to go at a much faster pace, and users will finally get their first look beyond the teaser that was released a couple of years ago. In fact, the company has an important event for the summer, so the chances of seeing it on said broadcast is something that can be very high.

Via: Twisted Voxel

Editor’s note: It was about time to see something related to the game, and now that Playground is not busy with Forza Horizon, things may be much better. And it is that although it is not the most popular Xbox saga, it does have its own niche of fans.