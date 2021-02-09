Liberty Media, the company that owns the commercial rights of Formula 1, has entrusted Stefano Domenicali the difficult task of relaunch the grand prizes, increase the interest of fans and make them more attractive in all aspects. The Italian already working on a short-term plan, of which he has advanced some details.

For example, the idea of ​​racing with inverted grids has been completely discarded (the fastest driver in practice would start last) with the theoretical objective of overtaking and there would be more emotion on the track. On the contrary, what has appeared to materialize already next season is a new format for the grand prizes, which would include a short run on Saturday.

In fact, this Thursday at the Formula 1 Commission meeting (which will also have on the table again the proposal of Red Bull on the freezing of engines) the proposal of a very different schedule from weekends from 2022. According to the website ‘RaceFans’, the idea is to celebrate a first qualification on Friday, that would serve to form the grill for the short race on Saturday; this sprint competition should stick to regular schedule of the current qualification, that is, it should not exceed 60 minutes in duration, and its result would be used for the training for the final race on Sunday.

Define the details

In this meeting, in addition to evaluating the proposal, they should begin to discuss other aspects, as if the short run will award points for the championship, the strategy of the tires or the work system of the teams. In any case, the intention of the World Cup promoters is to provide greater content of interest and entertainment to each day of the grand prize.

The same source points out that there is a possibility that the system is tested this year, specifically in the great prizes of Canada, Italy and Brazil. A dress rehearsal for assess the operation of this new format, correct defects or improve procedures and have everything clearly defined with the intention of put it into practice at all events as early as 2021.

Own Domenicali had referred to this question days ago, advancing what he now intends to present to the championship protagonists for their approval: “What we are studying is what could be the approach of the so-called sprint race Saturdays. We are thinking if this could be proven already this year. There are ongoing discussions with the teams and I think maybe this could be an interesting element. “