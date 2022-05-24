The third version in six months of the flood maps of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) in which preferential flow zones are marked in which it will not be possible to build has unleashed criticism from PP and PSOE even before the basin organization makes the latest modification public, which will be known in a few days and which expands the affected area.

If on Friday the mayor, Diego José Mateos, already made public the “frontal opposition” of the socialist municipal group to the new map, yesterday it was the popular one who announced that he will present initiatives in the Lorca City Council, the Regional Assembly and the Senate so that the CHS eliminates the preferential flow zones from the hydrographic planning of Lorca. The map of areas in which any type of construction is prohibited due to the risk of flooding was initially 1,200 hectares in area and, in April, it was reduced by 60% in the district of Torrecilla, but now the CHS has made a new delimitation that affects other lands in an even larger area from the Rambla de Nogalte to that of Biznaga.

The PP spokesman, Fulgencio Gil, described the new delimitation as “funny”, which causes the “nightmare to continue” for the residents of the districts of Torrecilla, Purias and Campillo. The regional deputy María del Carmen Ruiz added that the PSOE is “trampling the rights of the neighbors who are going to ruin” this new restriction of the basin organization, criticized that “they have not been informed” and said that they are “defenseless” before the ups and downs and changes of criteria of the basin organization. She called for the withdrawal of the maps produced so far and the start of a “serious and rigorous procedure” to mark the preferential flow zones. She recalled that in the versions known in recent months, the CHS applied that definition to land far from riverbeds and ravines that have never been affected by episodes of heavy rains or floods.

The CHS has not yet published the total area affected, which is located between the Nogalte and Biznaga boulevards.



Mateos: “It’s not serious”



The mayor, Diego José Mateos, acknowledged that “it is not serious” that in a period of six months the CHS “put and remove affected areas” and asked the basin organization “more rigor in such an important issue that affects properties and neighbors ». The figure of the preferential flow zones was created in 2016 to prevent flooding, but “it has to be adjusted to reality, to the areas where there are channels and to the channeling and flood prevention infrastructures so as not to cause unnecessary damage to the neighbors” , commented. When the viewer of the CHS publishes its content, the Consistory will open advice offices to those affected to help them in the presentation of allegations.