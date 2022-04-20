A father calls from Russia to his son, who is in Finland:

Are you coming this summer to the country house?

“No, we have a lot of work here.

The playwright Mikhail Durnenkov reproduces the dialogue he had with his father a few days ago. “My father fully supports [Vladímir] Putin. And I have come to Finland with my family, not for work, but to leave Russia”, said this artist on Monday in Helsinki while, coincidentally, passing by a mural that shows the Russian president with some puppet-soldiers on a Ukrainian flag and several dead. “It was better not to argue,” he lamented. When the war broke out in Ukraine on February 24, Durnenkov, 43, was in Moscow. He spoke on the phone with his wife, set designer Ksenia Peretrukhina, 49 years old. She was on a trip to the other end of Russia, on the island of Sakhalin, north of Japan. Soon, they met in the Russian capital and decided to leave. They enlisted a friend in Finland to help them get a job offer in the Nordic country. With the paper in hand, her 15-year-old son and her dog moved to the border and crossed it on March 18.

Next to him sits his wife. She says that when the war started she worked as a set designer in the staging of the play russian death, by Dmitri Volkostrelo, at the Meyerhold Center in Moscow, an emblem of the state-funded alternative scene. The director of that theater, Elena Kovalskaya, resigned from her position a few hours after the first attacks after making public a harsh statement on his Facebook profile: “You cannot work for a murderer and receive a salary from him.” That same night, the artistic director and another employee of the Meyerhold published a text in which they expressed their rejection of the war. On March 1, the former decided to close the center.

The couple took part in a pro-Ukrainian rally in central Helsinki on Monday. With only one month of stay in Finland, both are the oldest of the group of artists who have settled in the Nordic country because of the war with the help of the NGO Artists at Risk, which provides them with Free hosting for three months. Eight Russian dissidents, two Belarusian dissidents and three Ukrainians. For the rest of the expenses they have to use their own resources. Durnenkov and Peretrukhina attended the protest with four of them: the Russians Anis Kvonidova and Pavel Semchenko, the Belarusian Uladzímir Ushakou and the young Ukrainian choreographer Olha Svidina. The six are getting to know each other in the Finnish capital, the place where Ukraine has taken refuge from the war and the rest of the growing pressure that -they detail- they have experienced in their countries under the mandates of Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.

From left to right, Anis Kvonidova, Mikhail Durnenkov, Pavel Semchenko and Ksenia Peretrukhina, at Monday’s demonstration in Helsinki against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. JOSÉ M. ABAD LIÑÁN

According to the co-director of Artist at Risk, Ivor Stodolsky, more than 600 artists and cultural workers in Ukraine have asked this NGO, created in 2013, for help due to the situation caused by the war. They are joined by another 240 dissidents in Russia and Belarus. Of all these requests, the mediation organization has managed to get 60 Ukrainians and 31 Russians or Belarusians to be welcomed in a European country.

“On March 6 I was in a square with hardly any people in St. Petersburg. Six policemen came towards me. Neither protested nor did that of the white paper [gesto de mostrar un papel en público en Rusia en protesta por la guerra]”, says costume designer and set designer Anis Kvonidova, 30. She was arrested and assures that the judge did not want to read the entire charging document, “long and absurd”, and that the lawyers did not understand it either. “Apparently, I had failed to comply with some recommendation of some doctors that I did not know about public health.” After three days, she was free.

It was the last drop in a glass that had been overflowing many times before. She and her husband visual artist Pavel SemchenkoThey booked a stay at a thermal hotel in Estonia. So they got a tourist visa for the Schengen zone and crossed from St. Petersburg to the Baltic country. “From there it was easy to enter Finland,” explains Semchenko, 54 years old and with more than 30 years of career. The war left him shock while preparing an exhibition based on Faust.

Semchenko worked at the Dynamite Theater, an alternative performing arts venue in St. Petersburg located in an industrial complex and sponsored by its owner. “One day, the administrator asked us to stop a trilogy that we were preparing, Democracy, Dictatorship Y Utopia. In a moment of mounting we projected the face of Putin”, he explains. He learned that the manager of the room had been called from the FSB [Servicio Federal de Seguridad, heredero de la KGB soviética] so that he would sign some conditions for the works that would be performed in the room: no discrediting the army, no talking about “war”, no protesting on social networks, among other issues. “It’s like the document before you get arrested,” he says ironically.

Ukrainian choreographer Olha Svidina and Belarusian theater director Uladzímir Ushakou, in Helsinki on Monday. Jose Manuel Abad Linan

His wife, Anis Kvonidova, points out: “I had always heard that in Soviet times they came to censor shows after [los censores] they would have seen them, but now they do it before”. To which her husband adds: “If I went back to Russia, I would have to fall into that internal exile that I thought had been left for the times of the USSR.”

That of Uladzímir Ushakou, founder and director of the Belarusian Modern Art Theatre, is a story of double exiles. He opened his theater 20 years ago in Minsk, but political pressure led him to flee to kyiv nine months ago. In February of this year, before the war, Artist at Risks granted him a residency in Finland. He returned to kyiv to premiere a stage version of husbands and wives, by Woody Allen, but with the conflict he decided to flee the country again. “The spirit of the Belarusian revolution is still there, it just needs to jump up again,” he notes. In her country there are 100 political dissidents in prison, artists among them, who are exposed to sentences of 5 to 17 years in prison, details the co-director of the NGO, Marita Muukkonen.

The war in Ukraine is the last chapter of a debate in Durnenkov’s head: “I already thought about leaving Russia when the annexation of Crimea [en 2014]. I was arrested for demonstrating in Red Square.” At that time he was working on his work that he considers the most international, a black comedy populated by characters stunned by television propaganda. “War hasn’t broken out yet is the title. What an irony, right?” he emphasizes. “The curious thing is that the Government never believed that art was a power. They only believe in the power of television and in exportable art, in ballets. We are alternative artists, of the underground, and now they have also set their sights on us”, he exclaims.

The conflict, he adds, has opened his eyes. “I felt brave when I spoke against Putin because I was supported by my audience. But my audience is a bubble of liberal people, like me. I had been blocking adverse people on my networks since the Crimean War. I believed the reality that I created and in the end I realized that I had never seen all those people who support the war in my theater”.

In Helsinki, the son of Durnenkov and Peretrukhina attends an integration class where he is the only Russian student among several Ukrainians. “The other day he came saying that one of them had told him that Zelensky [el presidente de Ucrania] I was going to kill him. And I didn’t know how to explain it to him, because I thought that was a thing from Soviet times, what was said then: ‘Shut up completely in the street, talk about everything in the kitchen,’ he says, anguished.

From left to right, Olha Svidina, Ksenia Peretrukhina, Mikhail Durnenkov, Uladzimir Ushakou, Anis Kvonidova and Pavel Semchenko. Jose Manuel Abad Linan

kyiv choreographer Olha Svidina, 28, earns her living in the Finnish capital by giving urban dance classes. She listens attentively to the Russian artists, who say that it is necessary to distinguish between Putin and the Russian people. She replies: “Yes, but the soldiers who rape Ukrainian women are also Russian people.” She is the only one who has not smiled once in the hour and a half of collective conversation and, like the rest of the group, she does not want to stay in Finland. She wants to return to Ukraine before the summer. “It is necessary to be there and help the elderly who cannot go out to buy,” she comments, crestfallen.

None intends to apply for refugee status and refuses to call themselves exiled. The intention is to return soon, Semchenko specifies that Putin has to fall first. And take back to your countries some learning from your stay in Finland. “I am a set designer. I am not a political artist. My language is materials”, explains Peretrukhina. “See this window? It has an old wooden frame, valuable to me. In Russia they would have already changed it for a plastic one and here they keep it. I want to bring that way of thinking to my country.”

Arriving at the site of the demonstration, they find a crowd in a crowded Senate square. The group runs into a protester carrying a flag with three stripes: white, blue and white. “It’s the Russian flag,” Durnenkov introduces it. But it is not the official one, it lacks the red color. “That’s not there, it’s the color of blood.”