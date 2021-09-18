Since yesterday the Real Casino de Murcia hosts the exhibition ‘A look at the contemporary’ organized by the Malaga gallery Ojos del Barroco. The exhibition can be visited in the Sala Alta until October 9 from Monday to Sunday, with visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

‘A look at the contemporary’ brings together artistic works of different styles such as expressionism, pop art, kinetic and figurative art, among others, by established authors such as Joan Miró, Antoni Tapies, Antonio Saura and, also, artists who They are now reaching a point of maturity in their careers as Dominica Sánchez, Laura Iniesta or Álvaro Peña from Murcia. It is complemented by Jaume Plensa, Miquel Barceló, Guinovart, Rafael Canogar, Antoni Clave, Manolo Valdés, Eusebio Sempere, Fernando Zobel and Palazuelo. In the words of its curator, the gallery owner Juan Antonio Ramírez, for him it is a priority that anyone who enters an artistic space has fun, it is a basic premise in all his exhibitions, “that’s why I bet on diversity.” Ramírez also believes that “in recent times contemporary art is taking a significant boom.” Situation that, he says, is appreciated in its greater commercialization and is due, above all, “to that need that humans have to nourish our soul and seek beauty in any of the orders that come our way.”

Ojos del Barroco, the gallery behind the organization of the exhibition, was born from the passion that its owner, Juan Antonio Ramírez, felt for art. After years of travel and training and joining the world of contemporary art, he founded the artistic space ‘Ojos del Barroco’ which is located in Malaga. A fascination for artistic manifestations that he brings to Murcia with this new exhibition that can be visited at the Real Casino.