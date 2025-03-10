The president of European Central Bank (ECB)Christine Lagarde, was deliberately inaccurate last Thursday about the next monetary policy steps and limited himself to suggesting that the issuer will strive to react “agility” to the “new scenarios” that may occur. … He did not expressly refer to the new European debt scenario, but as the EU governments assume the Ursula von der Leyen plan, president of the European Commission, to finance the defense, voices of economists arise that warn that the planned flood of the debt flow threatens to flood and disable the monetary policy of the ECB.

The European Union is considering issuing up to 150,000 million euros in debt supported by the community budget to finance defense projects. This amount is part of a broader plan that seeks to mobilize up to 800,000 million euros in defense investments, including contributions from national budgets and other sources. And this would be just the beginning.

The EU member countries, in turn, plan to increase their debt significantly to finance those efforts in defense. The most notorious case is that of Germany, which is arranged this week to reform the fundamental law to modify the brake on the debt anchored in it and thus legalize a level of indebtedness in unlimited theory. In the case of Spainthe State has borrowed in the first two months of 2025 more than half of all the debt it issued in 2024, about 25,000 million euros, and everything suggests that it will continue on the same line onwards. These huge amounts of money entering into circulation will undoubtedly have an inflationary effect that will make the work of the ECB very difficult and that can sweep, at the outset, with the progress in the control of inflation control that the institution has made with the last series of sales rates.

Volker Wieland, professor of monetary economy in Frankfurt, points out that, “if we look at the wave of inflation after the coronavirus and the energy crisis, current studies estimate that half of inflation is due to the side of the demand, and in particular to the long -term expansive fiscal and monetary policy.” “If the State borrows more, interest rates rise, so it flows less to other projects,” he explains, to add that “there is potential to transfer the production and workforce of the construction and the automobile sector to the defense industry, but the increase in wages can lead to greater inflation.” In his opinion, “the effect is more likely to be later than anticipatory” and does not doubt that “with debt, throughout Europe, a new rebound in inflation is likely to occur.”

Debt has an impact on inflation Through demand, inflation expectations and financing. The phenomenon of fiscal dominance on monetary policy “is not a decision of zero or one, as recent investigations show, that is, that government finances or monetary policy determine inflation,” Wieland insists, which adds that “a proportion of increases in inflation in the past can be scheduled reliably to government financing as the main reason.” This will lead more or less automatically to the ECB is forced to fight inflation with interest rates. “Due to the expectation of future growth and inflation growth, the long -term interest rate could rise in nominal terms, while the Central Bank is still lowering the short -term interest rate,” says Wieland, which emphasizes that “we have observed both last week.”

The advisor of the German finance minister, Lars Feld, adds to inflation his concern about the stability of the euro zone: the mixture of the German debt package entitled ‘Whatever necessary’ and a permanent abandonment of de facto of the budget rules of the stability pact at European scale is dangerous, for the moment less for the Germany itself than for the most indebted euro states. The reason is that the highest interest rates on government bonds have repercussions on the state financing of other countries. «Although only Germany wants to increase the debt, the interest rates of government bonds in the other euro states have risen in parallel since Wednesday. The gap with the Germans has not changed, ”explains Friedrich Heinemann, from the Mannheim European Economic Research Center.

The increase in debt is “extremely dangerous,” warns the director of the Walter Eucken Institute. “Things will begin to get dangerous for Italy if the long -term interest rates rise above 5.5 %, predicts,” and establishes a direct link with the 2010 euro crisis. If the financial markets began to tremble again, as they did then, the ball would be on the roof of the roof BCE Or, after all, Eurobones would be emitted ».

Stefan Koths, head of economic forecasts of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IFW), emphasizes the long -term effects of the permanent exceptions to the EU fiscal norms: “Defense is a central task of the State, which must be covered with current income.” The temporal financing of the deficit is justified as long as it requires more time due to a “wide restructuring on the expenditure side.” However, a permanent change in the limits of the deficit cannot be justified.