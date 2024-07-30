The new European Commission, a missed opportunity. Italians are discontented with von der Leyen

Although the outcome of the European elections has brought about changes in the balance of power in the European Parliament, These changes were not significant enough to prevent the reappointment of Ursula von der Leyen as head of the European Commission. In fact, Italians have received this decision rather coldly. The dissatisfied outnumber the satisfied and within the center-right the rejection is clear. Although the composition of the new European Commission is still in progress, the prevailing feeling is that it represents too much continuity with the previous executive. If, in fact, for some of the respondents this continuity is considered a positive aspect, for many, especially for the voters of the majority, it means an inadequate response to the widespread demand for a change of pace in the European Union, especially in light of the growing weight of the right in the European Parliament.

One of the issues concerning the new European executive is also the Commissioner position reserved for Italy. The outgoing Paul Gentiloni he is well-regarded among his fellow countrymen and is also appreciated by a third of the center-right voters who know him. The name currently in pole position for the next mandate is Raffaele Fitto, who however for the moment does not seem to enjoy broad and transversal esteem.

Looking ahead, the new Commission faces important and complex challenges, especially, according to Italians, reducing the distance between the EU institutions and citizens and making its work more efficient.