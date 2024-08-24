In the post-Cold War world, any president who promised to raise tariffs would have signed his farewell letter to politics. Today, after decades of openness and trade advantages of all kinds to attract investment, protectionism is back. And it is doing so by adapting to the new times, with the fear of financial crises in its retina. Since November 2008, around 58,000 discriminatory government interventions against international trade have been recorded, according to Global Trade Alert, the main world repository of policy changes affecting global trade and investment. Of this total, more than half have been recorded in the last five years. In contrast, the number of actions that favour this exchange is limited to just over 10,900.

No country is exempt from interventionist policies ranging from tariff barriers to local subsidies, although Brazil, Germany, Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, India, France and Spain stand out at the top of the list. The undisputed leaders, however, are China and the United States: two of the states that have benefited most from the free market and globalization.

The trade dispute between these two giants has been going on for years, but now a new front has opened with Europe. Brussels announced this summer – a month after the US – its decision to impose tariffs of up to 48% on imports of electric cars from the Asian country. The consequence has been that both parties have engaged in a series of blows and counter-blows that seem to have no end: on August 14, Beijing filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the European Union’s anti-subsidy investigation, and this week the European Commission put on the table the possibility of imposing tariffs of 19% on Tesla cars imported from China, a rate that practically doubles the current one. And although the Old Continent is considering a slight downward adjustment for the rest of electric cars, it is evident that it is keeping up the fight with its competitor over the controversial subsidies for this type of vehicle.

Beyond the engine, Beijing has made a move in the escalation of the conflict, announcing this week an anti-subsidy investigation into dairy products imported from the EU, including fresh and blue cheese, milk and cream. Of the 20 programmes to be investigated, seven are under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), while 13 operate at national level in Austria, the Belgian region of Flanders, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Ireland and Romania. In response, Brussels issued a statement promising that it “will firmly defend the interests of the EU dairy industry and the Common Agricultural Policy, and will intervene as appropriate to ensure that the investigation fully complies with relevant WTO rules.”

The evidence speaks of a new combative phase that threatens to deepen the international fractures that have opened since the outbreak of the pandemic and challenge decades of free-market orthodoxy. The breakdown of the supply chain made countries aware of the great vulnerability to which they were exposed. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the delay in the delivery of wheat and cereals fueled this fear to the point that some governments invoked exceptions to the WTO agreement that prohibits quantitative restrictions on the import or export of any product.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde during a press conference after the ECB Governing Council meeting in Frankfurt am Main, June 6, 2024. Friedeman Vogel (EFE)

States have recovered from most of the blows dealt by Covid and the war, but their effects on energy markets and trade patterns will persist. “There is a reorganization of production chains because many companies have decided to relocate production closer to places of consumption, and there is also a rise in regionalism with the so-called trade blocs and a weakening of the WTO that have been accentuated since the pandemic,” explains Raymond Torres, director of economic situation at Funcas. The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, has recognized these changes: “We are facing an increasingly deep geopolitical division and a global economy that is fragmenting into competitive blocs,” she said last summer during a Symposium in the United States.

The recent trade war

As Global Trade Alert explains in one of its May reports, American trade restrictions have a domino effect. “There is ample evidence showing that when the United States takes measures to restrict imports, the European Union and several G-20 members often follow suit and raise tariffs in the same sector,” the document notes. It also recalls that a year after the Obama Administration imposed tariffs on Chinese solar panels (in 2012), Brussels announced provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of the same material —The decision was the result of a nine-month investigation that showed that “the fair price of a Chinese solar panel sold to Europe should be 88% more expensive than the current price.”

The truth is that China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war for years that has ended up limiting their imports from the other country. The tension has worsened since 2018, when then-president Donald Trump announced the entry into force of a 10% tariff on a list of 5,745 Chinese products valued at 200 billion dollars. This was the second phase of the trade blockade imposed by Washington, since months earlier it had imposed additional tariffs on Chinese products worth 50 billion, a measure that was responded to by Beijing in the same proportion. Far from ending there, the battle reached a new turning point in May of this year with the new 100% tax on Chinese electric vehicles.

Trade relations between Brussels and Washington have also been disrupted in recent years, under Trump and his controversial decision to set tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on European aluminium. In response to the measure, imposed in 2018, the EU announced rebalancing fees on US exports worth €2.8 billion. The dispute lasted until the end of 2021, when both parties reached an agreement that remains in place to this day.

Beyond these economic giants, international organizations believe that in recent years industrial policy has become more interventionist in both developed and emerging countries. In a report published at the beginning of the year, the The International Monetary Fund pointed out In 2023 alone, 71% of measures implemented in this area distorted trade. The most common formula used by States is subsidies to domestic producers; however, the second most frequent type of policy in advanced economies is export incentives, followed by other localisation policies, such as public procurement and investment controls. In emerging and developing economies, import barriers are the second most frequent group.

The use of these policies varies by territory. For example, in terms of export incentives, Canada, Germany, Japan and Korea are the jurisdictions with the highest number of interventions, while the United States and India are the most reliant on localization measures. In the case of export restrictions, China, India and Russia top the list.

Representatives of the European Union and the United States meet to agree on new tariffs on steel and aluminum in October 2023. TO THE DRAGO (POOL / EFE)

In the European case, there are two factors that will determine whether protectionist measures expand in the medium term. “On the one hand, we have the lobby “The German industry is a very important part of the European business community, whose interests are different from those of the United States,” explains Luis Pinheiro de Matos, an international markets specialist at CaixaBank Research. In his opinion, the European People’s Party has established itself as the great defender of European industry, so it will not do anything to upset the sector, regardless of how the political puzzle left by the European elections is resolved. “This is key because German industry does not want an uncontrolled increase in tariffs towards China,” he adds. The other point to bear in mind is the possible second term in the United States of Donald Trump, which, if it materialises, would generate more direct and indirect pressure on the EU to align itself with its trade policy.

While waiting for what happens in the coming months, analysts and international organizations foresee a phase of investment by the private sector and public administrations – necessary in this recomposition of the production chains – and greater supply restrictions that may put pressure on raw material markets, as well as impact the evolution of prices.

In 2023, global trade in goods was already negative, something that has only happened twice in almost 50 years, according to Raúl Mínguez, director of the research service of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce. “It remains to be seen to what extent a new line of trade is articulated between the different blocks, because there is another variable involved and that is that in the last five years the exchange of goods has grown at a slower rate than the world GDP, when it was usually double this rate,” he explains. For this year, the WTO’s forecasts are that world merchandise trade will increase this year by 2.6%, which would mean a recovery in dynamism after the contraction experienced last year. However, the analyst admits that there is a lot of uncertainty and there is a possibility that the levels will once again be lower than the global GDP.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter