The magnificence of the coronation of King Charles III of England last May could not rival the anecdote that attracted the most attention among TikTok users. A private conversation between the sovereign and his wife, Queen Camilla, made headlines after the tiktoker Krystin Kalvoyspecialized in labiofacial reading videos, will decipher the content of that talk. In the video you can see the couple inside their carriage at the gates of Westminster Abbey exchanging a few words. Depending on the version of the tiktoker, the monarch expressed his disagreement at having to wait outside the church for a few minutes. Despite the fact that the veracity of Kalvoy’s dubbing cannot be guaranteed, the video spread like wildfire on the platform, furthering a trend that has been brewing for months on the preferred social network of generation Z. Under the name of lips reading (lip reading), videos multiply in which, with the supposed ability to read lips, they reveal snippets of private conversations between celebrities.

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, always under the media eye, are some of the involuntary protagonists of these publications. The same happens with the confidences of the model Kendall Jenner with Bad Bunny. Taylor Swift, a regular target of gossip across the pond, has not escaped scrutiny either. During the iHeartRadio music awards ceremony, held last March in Los Angeles, the artist had an informal chat with the singer Phoebe Bridgers. According to tiktoker Nina Dellinger, one of the lipreaders most successful on the social network, Swift said: “My kind of person, it’s nice to have her around always.” A fragment of conversation without any context that has managed to bring together tens of thousands of views and hundreds of comments.

In general, great secrets are not revealed, rather loose phrases that trigger the imagination of those who easily immerse themselves in the world of rumors and speculations. It is important to note that the veracity of the labiofacial translations that circulate on TikTok is by no means guaranteed. Humorous dubs aside, sometimes you can put something in the mouth of celebrities that they haven’t really said. There is even a difference of opinion regarding what can be heard in the same video.

Behind these profiles we find tiktokers as Nina Dellinger, with almost a million followers on the platform. Californian by birth and resident of Belize, where she runs a small tour boat business, the 26-year-old content creator acknowledges that her ability to read her lips was something she discovered by chance during high school. “At first she was unaware. I sat in class and looked at people, and I realized that I could understand what they were saying, but I didn’t give it any importance, ”she recalls when asked by EL PAÍS. In 2020, to combat the boredom of the days of confinement, Dellinger downloaded TikTok and magic was done. “I posted a duet video (split the screen into two videos), where I was lip reading a content creator who had posted a video talking but no sound.” She never expected that publication to go viral and make her a sort of celebrity. lips reading virtual. Among her most viewed videos is that of the singer Olivia Rodrigo engaged in a chat with the actress Iris Apatow in which, oblivious to prying eyes, they allude to a third person. “That video has 33.6 million views and 3.1 million I like”, points out the tiktoker.

But intruding on a conversation that is too private can have consequences, which is why Dellinger has his own red lines, claiming to have omitted anything he considers “too personal, especially names, dates and sensitive information.” In fact, she assures that, for the moment, she has never received any complaint from the circle of celebrities involved in her videos: “I always try to be respectful and I would never post anything personal or defamatory. No famous person has ever complained. I once read the lips of the actor Miles Teller in a video and his wife commented saying that she had hit several points ”. The interest in knowing how celebrities think and talk when they think no one is listening feeds a trend that has only just begun and shows how the new era of gossip is shaping up on TikTok.

Ethical and legal dilemmas?

It is worth asking if the rules of good education that govern life in society are transmuted in the digital world. Sharpening your ear to find out about someone else’s conversation is not usually seen with good eyes, much less if it is aired to the four winds. In this sense, in front of the millions of reproductions that accumulate in these videos, there are voices against the lips reading that proliferates on TikTok. Some users question this virtual fashion and recall the existence of the private sphere for celebrities as well.

Undoubtedly, the phenomenon contains ethical dilemmas, but with the law in hand, the truth is that it is not so clear that it violates people’s right to privacy. In the case of Spanish law, according to the lawyer Ignacio Palomar Ruiz, director of Servilegal Abogados and an expert in the right to honor, the key is whether the late-night conversation responds to a true “public interest.” As the expert explains, the lips reading “It represents a new trend for which there is no specific regulation, but which is included within the sphere of the right to honor, personal and family privacy and one’s own image, protected in article 18 of the Constitution.” According to this fundamental right, the context will determine whether or not the law is violated.

Taking into account that they are famous people, it will depend a lot on where the conversation takes place and if reporting it can be attributed to the implementation of the right to information and freedom of expression: “If the images captured and used for the lips reading belong to a famous person, when they are at a public event (galas, award ceremonies, red carpets…) or in public places (the street, a terrace, a store, the public beach…), this action would be compatible with the right to privacy and would not imply an illegitimate intrusion, the protagonists being in charge of maintaining sufficient secrecy so that the environment does not hear or see what they want to keep in their private sphere”. But he qualifies that “this does not mean carte blanche to be able to record the images of celebrities who are on public roads and publish the lips reading corresponding, since in order for it not to be an illegitimate interference, it must also comply with a public interest”.