In the almost quarter of the 21st century, fires in Spain have devastated 2.71 million hectares or, what is the same, almost practically the entire surface of Galicia (29,500 square kilometers). In total 333,824 fires registered in the database of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition until August 20. Flares that have left their signature in practically all the points of the national geography and that are remembered with special virulence in Tábara (Zamora), where the fire, last year, devastated 34,921 hectares, or in the Minas de Río Tinto in 2004 with 29,867 ha. burned. They are the most serious accidents recorded in this century so far.

However, national and European statistics, through the Copernicus service, show that the trend, despite the fact that 2022 went down in history as one of the most devastating, is downward. In addition, until last year the average area affected had been reduced by 21% compared to the previous decade. However, “every time we see very aggressive fires with enormous energy from the very beginning,” warns the NGO WWF in a report entitled ‘Extreme and unextinguishable fires’.

In the past twelve months of 2022, according to data from Copernicus, 310,000 hectares of the country burned, the data from the ministry -still provisional- reduce them to 26,7946.89 ha. Even so, both figures made Spain the European country with the largest area burned in 2022. This year, the fire season started early, something that could have been caused by the abnormally high spring temperatures and the alarming drought.

Fire on Mount Naranco (Oviedo) in March.



CE







In the official records remain the fires in Asturias that calcined, at the end of March, about 35,000 hectares or the fire in Castellón and Teruel also on the same dates. Then came Las Hurdes and Sierra de Gata.

The official statistics prepared by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge for the period between January 1 and April 30, 2023 indicate values ​​above the average of the previous 10 years in the number of forest hectares affected by fire (more than double) and in large forest fires (GIF), six in 2023 compared to two on average in the previous decade. «The largest number of fires are extinguished below one hectare of surface. But the number of GIFs devastate more surface than before, ”explains Marcos Gómez, head of the BRIF La Iglesuela Helitransported Brigade.

In the absence of the end of 2023, this year the forestry teams have extinguished a total of 18 GIFs, the same number as in 2021 and 68% less than in 2022. However, the area of ​​land affected this year, compared to 2021 , is older. “Climate change is the key,” alerts the firefighter from the forest fire reinforcement brigades. “The masses are drier and more likely to burn, the heat waves last longer and the winds or extreme weather events are multiplying and when all this coincides, the fires are out of extinction capacity,” he adds.

A more frequent characteristic that elevates the category to a mega-fire or sixth-generation fire, that is, when these incidents are out of control. “They are so virulent that they exceed the capabilities of the device,” Gómez replies.

The most recent of them occurred on August 15 in Tenerife with more than 14,000 ha. burned. In 2021, another was registered in the Iberian Peninsula, specifically Sierra Bermeja (Málaga), where a forest firefighter died during extinction work.



Members of the UME in the work of extinction of the forest fire that affects the island of Tenerife.



EMU







These fires are characterized by having a great intensity and releasing a large amount of energy, giving rise to the formation of its own meteorology within the fire. “It can be extinguished when conditions open up an opportunity,” Gómez details.

A summer with less flames



The rains at the beginning of summer have given the teams fighting forest fires a breather, although “the season is not over,” they say. Despite the long-lasting drought in many areas of Spain and the high temperatures experienced in the months of July and August, the forests and mountains have resisted the most propitious time for fires.

«The events according to July were already taking place two months before»

Before the summer campaign began, the amount of land affected by these accidents was 54.5% of the area burned in this period in the 23 countries of the European Union, according to the real-time estimate of the European Information System on Copernicus Forest Fires. “The events consistent with July were already taking place two months earlier,” the experts say.

How much do the fires cost?



Hundreds of BRIF firefighters, helicopters, trucks and seaplanes intervene in these emergency episodes for days and even weeks. An invoice that is almost never known. “It is difficult to make a total calculation,” says Eduardo Rojas, a researcher at the UPV, dean of the College of Forestry Engineers and a member of the board of trustees of the Pau Costa Foundation. “It is not interesting to do it either, because the same thing takes the colors out of politicians,” says Rojas. “It is easier to invest in prevention than in extinction,” he adds.

One of the latest figures was given by the Provincial Council of Navarra with data on fires from 2016: 10,000 euros per hectare. A figure that the Canarian government raised to 68,000 euros for the Arico incident (Canary Islands) that includes “the displacement, accommodation and maintenance of the personnel involved, as well as the transfer of material endowments and various supplies and services necessary for extinction “, The Canarian Government specified in a note in July 2021.



Seaplane.



EFE







In the case of the Community of Madrid, it has fixed costs for the physical means and human resources, depending on the hours used. A fire, whose extinction required 33 hours of work, cost 29,414 euros. An endowment from the Fire Department (autonomous) costs 126 euros per hour. To which must be added the use of a bomber helicopter for 5,000 euros per hour.

“Now we have to take into account inflation and rising prices,” say sources from the Association of Aerial and Emergency Works (Ataire), which represents more than 80% of the companies in the sector. “A flight day, counting pilot and aircraft, is around 14,000 euros for the administration,” they point out. Currently, an hour of flight costs 200 euros, “last year we paid up to 500 euros,” these same sources say.

These private airline companies operate around 70 air means for the State and another 200 for the autonomous communities. To these are added the 14 Canadair aircraft operated by the 43rd Air Force Group. Spain has the largest fleet of fire-fighting aircraft in Europe.

“It is unsustainable,” they explain. However, the best way to reduce the bill “is prevention,” warns Rojas.