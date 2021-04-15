NOnly six months after Daimler presented a new generation of the Mercedes S-Class, the electric twin of the top model with the name EQS is now following. With this first fully electric luxury sedan, Mercedes is redefining this vehicle segment, announced the Stuttgart manufacturer in the run-up to the official world premiere of the car on Thursday evening, setting the bar high. “The EQS was developed to exceed even the expectations of our most demanding customers,” says Daimler CEO Ola Källenius: “This is exactly what a Mercedes has to do to earn the letter S in its name. Because we don’t give these letters lightly. “

In line with this claim, the EQS comes up with some superlatives. In cooperation with the designers, the technicians have used their freedom of design on the platform specially designed for electric cars and achieved an exceptionally low air resistance (with a drag coefficient of 0.2), making the EQS the most aerodynamic production car in the world.

This not only ensures good acoustics, but also helps Mercedes achieve another record: a range of up to 770 kilometers measured according to the WLTP standard. With 15 minutes of charging time, you can achieve up to 300 kilometers of additional range, promises Mercedes. This means that the EQS not only leaves its German competitors – the Audi e-tron GT, the Porsche Taycan and the BMW iX – well behind, but also the Model S of the American electric car pioneer Tesla, whose second generation announced for this year to come to a range of 660 kilometers.

“We start in a segment in which we are at home”

Daimler is reacting to customers’ fear of range, which, according to Daimler’s Chief Research Officer Markus Schäfer, will be relevant for some time to come. The long-term goal, however, is to make the batteries smaller and thus reduce the consumption of resources – whereby Mercedes customers can already order a smaller battery. Access to 500,000 charging points in 31 countries (“the largest charging network in the world”) and a special guarantee for the battery over ten years or 250,000 kilometers should also help against the range fear.

“We are starting in a segment where we are at home,” said Daimler boss Ola Källenius, explaining his strategy to journalists before the EQS premiere: “The EQS has to offer everything you expect from a Mercedes.” The tendency should be but even more innovation can be directly experienced by customers. The announcement of a “hyperscreen” caused a sensation, which thanks to artificial intelligence is supposed to make very intuitive operation possible. With the help of updates “over the air”, the EQS should always remain up-to-date and enable additional services.

The fact that with such luxury equipment, also driven by software, there is a risk that the EQS could cannibalize the classic S-Class cannot be dismissed, admits Källenius. With the new, highly automated “Factory 56”, however, both models can be produced and the quantities can be flexibly adjusted to demand. Mercedes recently introduced a night shift in this factory in Sindelfingen in order to be able to process the high demand.