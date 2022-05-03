from Cristina Marrone

Obesity and overweight have now become a silent epidemic affecting all of Europe and the data shows no sign of decreasing. Today in the Old Continent the 59% of adults and nearly 1 in 3 children (29% of boys and 27% of girls) is overweight or living with obesity and this condition is estimated to be linked to beyond 1.2 million deathsequal to over 13% of total mortality. The alarm comes from the latest report from the World Health Organization which among other things highlights that none of the member states is currently on the right track to stop the weight gain among the population.

The age groups The extra kilos do not spare even the smallest children, so much so that it is estimated that the 7.9% in the under 5 age group suffer from excess weight. Prevalence increases in the 5-9 year age group, with one in eight children obese (11.6%) and nearly one in three overweight (29.5%). During adolescence there is a decrease in prevalence (7.1% in the 10-19 age group are obese and 24.9% are overweight). The rates of overweight and obesity, however, start to rise again in adulthood, where there is an obesity rate of 23%.

Diseases linked to obesity Obesity increases the risk of many noncommunicable diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and chronic respiratory disease. For example, obesity is considered to be a cause of at least 13 different types of cancer and it is likely to be directly responsible for at least 200,000 new cancer cases per year, with a figure set to grow further in the coming years. Overweight and obesity are also the main risk factor for disability and cause 7% of the total years lived with disabilities in Europe. These figures are set to rise in the coming decades, considering that, according to the WHO, for some European countries, obesity will overtake smoking as the main risk factor for preventable cancer.

The influence of the pandemic WHO points out that overweight or obese people have been disproportionately affected by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, it certainly cannot be overlooked that the pandemic has aggravated an already complex situation with negative changes in food consumption and a noticeable decrease in physical activity. "Such behaviors will have effects on the health of the population in the years to come and a major effort will be needed to reverse the trend" warns the WHO.

What to correct The report explores various aspects, from the digital marketing of unhealthy food products for children to the proliferation of sedentary online games that help fuel the growing tide of overweight and obesity in the region. However, experts note, digital platforms can also play a positive role in the fight against obesity by providing opportunities for promoting health and well-being. What can countries do? “Tackling obesity is fundamental to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and is a priority also mentioned in the WHO European Work Program 2020-2025”, recalls the UN Health Agency.