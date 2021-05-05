A twist on the already complex electricity bill for domestic consumers. As of June 1, some 10.7 million homes will see a new type of pricing with which the Ministry of Ecological Transition seeks “more efficient consumption” in each house, so that the receipt is finally cheaper. Although the reduction of the bill will remain exclusively in the hands of the consumers themselves and the use they make of their home appliances according to the three new time periods that will be in force in just one month, 24 hours a day.

The new receipt for regulated contract holders (the PVPC rate) will be divided into six time zones with three prices: valley (very cheap), flat and punta (very expensive). Specifically, it will pay more to consume electricity between 00:00 and 08:00 from Monday to Friday, as well as all weekend and holidays. There will be another period of moderate prices, which will run between 08:00 and 10:00; between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.; and between 22.00 and 24.00 hours. And the part of the day in which the energy expenditure will be the most expensive will run between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

These are the new time slots set by the Government with which it seeks that more efficient consumption, but before which – it warns – it will not entail a general drop in the bill. “It is not sought per se to reduce the price of electricity immediately,” they point out in the Ecological Transition, but rather to enable “a design that gives adequate signals and encourages consumer behavior, but not overnight.” In other words, if a household maintains the same uses of its appliances, it will pay practically the same. And only those families that change their habits (putting the washing machines or dishwashers at night or on weekends, for example) will see a reduced reflection on their bills.

From the Executive they clarify that “in average terms they will continue to pay the same.” But by changing the periods and structures of fees and charges, consumers “have to react and probably some, depending on their consumption profile, will succeed,” they say. Thus, if they do not modify their customs, they pay a little more, and others, those who modify them, will pay a little less.

In addition to the six new sections of the day, the bill that will start in June will also offer the possibility of establishing two types of power, and not one as there was until now. There will be a cheaper power, between 00:00 and 08:00, and a more moderate one for the rest of the day. Objective? The same as with consumption: trying to make households make more intensive use of light beyond their traditional hours.

Keep in mind that all these changes entail numerous requirements and specifications. In the first place, it does not affect the majority of consumers, but only those in the regulated market, 40% of the total. For the more than 15 million users with a free tariff, they will continue to be governed by the prices contracted with the electricity companies in their ‘pack’. Although the Executive advises to review the conditions of the invoices to see if it would be more efficient to benefit from the PVPC, if applicable.

The regulated marketers themselves will be in charge of changing all the concepts of the invoices from June 1. From that day on, the time slots will come into effect. The client, therefore, does not have to carry out any additional procedure. You only have to do it if you choose to divide your contracted power into two (nighttime and daytime), so you should contact your electricity company to materialize it.