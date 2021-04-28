Microsoft continues to introduce and launch new color variants for its next-generation controls, which have stood out for their vivid and attractive colors. Recently, Confirmed that the new Xbox Series Electric Volt controller is now available, which has a color pretty bright yellow / green.

Through his official Twitter account, Microsoft has revealed that it is now available through its official website the new controller of the Xbox Series family. We can see that in addition to its striking color, It also has a contrast in white on the back, which gives it a distinctive touch.. This new peripheral joins the family of existing ones, like black, white, blue and red control.

The new Electric Volt controller for Xbox Series is now available

This new control is done, like its brother in red, with a resin recycled from various plastics, which gives it its striking color, as detailed Gamerant. It offers the same features as its other siblings, such as Non-slip textured triggers, the share button and the new crosshead in the purest elite control style. It has a value of $ 64.99, the same as the red variant.

Also expected to join the family soon, a new control called Daystrike Camo, to be released on May 4 and it will be a special edition. This will present a traditional camouflage design in red, black and gray, very similar to the already seen Artic Camo and Night Ops Camo on Xbox One. All of these They will be compatible with both Xbox as well as PC and Apple devices.

The new controls come with everything to make a place in the market and serve as a prelude to the future game in the cloud, which is getting closer to being a reality. Together, they arrive so that the Apple users join the future XCloud on iOS in the best possible way, that is approaching by leaps and bounds to already being New Xbox Series controllers compatible with all Apple devices.

What do you think of the new color?