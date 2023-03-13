TopGear just got out of the new electric Lexus RZ 450e. You can read the full test report in our upcoming issue (to be published at the end of this month); now the highlights.

Test object: Lexus RZ 450e

Performance: Executive line

Location: Aix-en-Provence and surroundings

Weather conditions: dry, sunny and about 14 degrees

Is this the first all-electric Lexus?

No, be careful. That was the UX 300e. This is the first Lexus EV built on its own electric platform. It shares it with the Toyota bZ4X and the Subaru Solterra.

So this one is the same, but with leather?

Wrong again. It has no leather, but synthetic leather-like upholstery. Also, look at it. Lexus calls it Radiant Design and we think it’s actually quite successful. Those dots (cones?) on the roof are a bit strange, but the whole thing looks nice and futuristic and that’s fine.

How is the Lexus RZ 450e on the inside?

Tasty Lexus: quiet, comfortable, beautifully designed. The choice of materials is a bit questionable here and there, but overall it is neat. Large screens, quite a few physical buttons, a glass panoramic roof that becomes opaque at the touch of a button. And it is spacious, especially in the back.

And the technique?

The Lexus RZ 450e is always four-wheel drive, with an electric motor on each axle. Together they deliver 313 hp and propel it from 0 to 100 in 5.6 seconds and to a top speed of 160 km / h. There will be a version with a yoke and a steer by wire variable steering system that never requires more than a quarter turn. Works wonderfully well, but for now we are testing the RZ 450e with conventional steering.

How does that drive?

Relaxed. It is all tranquility in the interior, the RZ comes out of the corner quickly if necessary and actually feels quite light-footed, despite its weight of 2,150 kilos. At most you can have a problem with its range: on paper between 395 and 440 kilometers, in practice 300 seems more plausible. Even so, if you don’t want to drive to Paris in one go every day, this RZ is a wonderful luxury EV. It is available from 67,495 euros and will appear on the road in the autumn.

You can read our full driving test of the Lexus RZ 450e in TopGear Magazine 214; in stores from March 23.