‘This is unfinished business. Jaguar is being reborn,” said Jaguar Land Rover boss Adrian Mardell. That rebirth begins with three completely new Jaguars that are fully electric. One of those three cars is a four-door GT with a starting price of £100,000. That is about 110,000 euros. TopGear speaks with prominent figures within Jaguar.

Jaguar acknowledges that it has been a bit quiet around the brand lately. That break was necessary to figure out the future of the British car brand. The inner search is complete and the brand is preparing for three EVs that will be placed on the ‘Jaguar Electric Architecture’. The four-door GT must be able to achieve a range of 700 kilometers with this technology.

Specifications of the electric Jaguar

“This will be the strongest Jaguar ever,” says Dutchman Lennard Hoornik. He is the Commercial Director of Jaguar Land Rover. Jaguar does not dare to put numbers on the performance yet, but you can assume that it will be impressive. Sales of the electric Jag will start in 2024 with deliveries coming a year later.

Parent company Tata will take care of the production of the batteries. Maybe you’ve heard of it. They have a gigantic factory somewhere in Europe for this. In the meantime, Jaguar is investing £15 billion to kick-start the rebirth. The electric cars will soon be produced in a factory in Solihull, England.

Design of the electric Jaguar

What will the Jaguars look like? The creative boss Gerry McGovern does not want to reveal too much about that yet. He does say it will be “a copy of nothing.” So it is not the drifting XFR-S that you see above. “When these new Jaguars first appear, people’s jaws should drop,” says McGovern. According to him, the designs should provide a shock.