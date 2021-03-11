The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, appears before the media this Wednesday. Pool

The shock wave of the censure motions presented against the PP in Murcia arrived in Madrid on Wednesday in the form of a political earthquake. The regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ordered the dissolution of the Assembly and called elections for May 4 with the aim of stopping the threat that PSOE and Cs would also ally themselves in the region to evict it from power. The PSOE, which had not yet resolved the replacement of Ángel Gabilondo in the Madrid leadership, presented a motion of censure to avoid the electoral advance. Moncloa clings to the fact that Gabilondo must defend that motion before considering candidates.

Ayuso assured this Wednesday that he had decided to break with Ciudadanos, dissolve the regional parliament and call elections against his will and only for “responsibility.” An hour after announcing these decisions, the opposition opened a legal front to stop the passage through the polls by presenting two motions of no-confidence that were processed by the Madrid Assembly Table, where Ciudadanos changed sides after the decision. of Ayuso.

Will there be elections in Madrid? The keys to the enormous legal mess over motions Gabilondo: “Although it would be an honor to be a defender of the people, I am dedicated to my mission in Madrid” The Assembly of Madrid admits the motions of censure against Ayuso de PSOE and Más Madrid Ayuso calls to the polls in Madrid on May 4 to avoid a motion of no confidence from PSOE and Cs

The PSOE forgets for the moment the electoral advance and clings to the motion of no confidence. He believes that his candidate Ángel Gabilondo has to prepare to present his alternative government.

Meeting in Ferraz

President Pedro Sánchez, secretary general of the PSOE, met this Wednesday the leading nucleus of his party at the headquarters of Ferraz to share the strategy to follow after the Diaz Ayuso movement. The electoral advance has caught the PSOE by surprise, which had not planned to resolve the future leadership of Madrid at this time. Sánchez had thought of proposing ministers for the candidacies for the presidency of the Community of Madrid and for the mayor of the capital in the elections of 2023. But now everything can be anticipated, although in Moncloa they trust that the courts defend the celebration of the motions of no confidence before the elections.

On the horizon of 2023, the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, was one of the possible favorite candidates of President Sánchez. Nor was it ruled out that the head of the electoral poster could be José Manuel Franco, a government delegate in Madrid and general secretary of the Madrid Socialists. But with the elections called, and questioned by the opposition, the PSOE does not have any closed criteria about its candidate.

Almost two years after becoming the first PP candidate to lose a regional election since 1991, Díaz Ayuso opted this Wednesday for an electoral advance to avoid the threat of a possible vote of no confidence based on the sum of Cs – his government partner – and PSOE —the party that won the elections in May 2019—. The decision reflected the weakness of the first coalition government in the history of Madrid: the motions of Cs and PSOE to evict the PP from power in the region and the Murcia City Council summoned so many ghosts as to break the Executive in the middle of a health crisis without precedents.

The accusation that there was already a dialogue underway between PSOE and Cs was immediately denied by who until this Wednesday was a partner, vice president and government spokesman for Díaz Ayuso. “I can not believe the amount of lies he has told,” said Ignacio Aguado on Cadena SER, categorically denying that he was negotiating with the PSOE. “We have fully respected the government agreement signed and the one who has broken the agreement has been President Ayuso,” he added.

Everything was precipitated during a dramatic Governing Council. The 13 Madrid councilors arrived with a shaky gesture and mobile in hand, pending the events in Murcia. One and a thousand times the representatives of Cs intervened to pledge their support for the PP and express their will to give stability to the coalition government. It was not enough. With Vox, the only possible parliamentary partner for the Madrid Executive, demanding the convocation of elections, Díaz Ayuso called the polls.

“It’s reckless,” Aguado lamented about a decision that finds the region in the midst of an unparalleled health, economic and social crisis. “I think he has lost his mind.”

In the event that there was finally a vote of no confidence, the left would need Cs to reach the majority, and the right would need PP, Cs and Vox to unite again. However, Aguado’s party did not clarify on Wednesday what it will vote if the electoral advance is neutralized by the two motions of censure, in which Ángel Gabilondo (PSOE) and Mónica García (Más Madrid) are the candidates.

“The agreements of the Board of the Assembly [aceptando la tramitación de las mociones de censura] They are not valid because the Table has been convened in an irregular manner, ”said a spokesman for Díaz Ayuso. “Furthermore, as of 12:01 on Thursday, the Assembly cannot convene anything. The president of the Chamber is committing prevarication ”.

Legal mess

The legal mess leaves the first coalition government in the history of Madrid in the air. After prevailing in the 2019 elections, the PSOE sees the opportunity to displace the PP from regional power for the first time in more than 25 years. “Faced with this exercise of irresponsibility, the PSOE is prepared to face elections,” said the general secretary of the PSM, José Manuel Franco. “We will win again.”

The PP, for its part, would go to the elections marked by its break with Cs: at this time, it would have to achieve an absolute majority in sum with Vox to stay in power.