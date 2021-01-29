OUR 32nd edition of The Olive Press for the Costa Blanca South and Murcia is out now.

From the Mar Menor to Gran Alicant and so many places in between, the region’s best English-language newspaper represents your voice in Spain.

As well as being an investigative community newspaper that campaigns on crucial local issues, the Olive Press is packed with quality features and longer reads.

Edition 32 has the front page exclusive about our reader’s email that prompted an expat to drive 100 miles through the night to retrieve his car after it had been allegedly stolen in 2019.

Our fortnightly paper will be distributed to as many of our usual pick-up points as possible – given the opening restrictions at so many sites, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pick up your free copy from any or more of the following sites over the next couple of days.