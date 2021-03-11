OUR 35th edition of The Olive Press for the Costa Blanca South and Murcia is out now.

From the Mar Menor to Gran Alicant and so many places in between, the region’s best English-language newspaper represents your voice in Spain.

As well as being an investigative community newspaper that campaigns on crucial local issues, the Olive Press is packed with quality features and longer reads.

This edition commemorates International Women’s Day with biographies of EIGHT fantastic women that have influenced others in Spain.

Our fortnightly paper will be distributed to as many of our usual pick-up points as possible – given the opening restrictions at so many sites, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Pick up your free copy from any or more of the following sites over the next couple of days.