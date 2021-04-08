THE 37th edition of The Olive Press for the Costa Blanca South and Murcia is out now.
From the Mar Menor to Gran Alicant and so many places in between, the region’s best English-language newspaper represents your voice in Spain.
As well as being an investigative community newspaper that campaigns on crucial local issues, the Olive Press is packed with quality features and longer reads.
This edition expands on our exclusive interviews with British expats that have been caught up in the frustration and bureaucracy at Spanish and UK airports, recently.
Our fortnightly paper will be distributed to as many of our usual pick-up points as possible – given the opening restrictions at so many sites, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Pick up your free copy from any or more of the following sites over the next couple of days.
|Algorithm
|AllDays SuperMarket
|Algorithm
|Johnsons Supermarket
|Algorithm
|Quentin’s
|Benijófar
|Euroguard
|Benijófar
|Hamilton’s Bakery
|Benijófar
|The Phoenix Bar, Benimar
|Benijófar
|Oasis Bar & Bistro
|Benijófar
|Seagate Wealth Management
|Benijófar
|The Card Place
|Benijófar
|The Post Room
|Cabo Roig
|Wilkins Store
|Cabo Roig
|SAT Animal Rescue Shop
|Catral
|Sun Lawyers
|Catral
|Food and Drink supermarket
|Quesada City
|Consum Supermarkets
|Quesada City
|Aurora Bar
|Quesada City
|Bar El Toro
|Quesada City
|Corner Bar
|Quesada City
|Big FM Radio
|Quesada City
|Cafeteria Daniela
|Quesada City
|Coopers Bar
|Quesada City
|Cyclogical
|Quesada City
|Essex Butchers
|Quesada City
|Johnsons Supermarket
|Quesada City
|Marquee Bar
|Quesada City
|More and more
|Quesada City
|Quesada Fish and Chips
|Quesada City
|Goyos Restaurant
|Quesada City
|Sapphire Real Estate
|Quesada City
|SMARTSHOP
|Quesada City
|Sofaland Bedland
|Quesada City
|Spanglish
|Quesada City
|Consum Supermarkets
|Quesada City
|The Expat Center
|Quesada City
|The Food Co. (Tesco)
|Quesada City
|The Halfway House
|Quesada City
|The Rolling Pin
|Dehesa de Campoamor
|Carmen Maria Institute
|Dehesa de Campoamor
|Open All Hours
|Dehesa de Campoamor
|Ramblas Golf course
|Pains
|Consum Supermarkets
|The Chaparral
|Granny Reeves (Butchers)
|the Gran Alacant
|UNIDE MARKET Supermarket
|Formentera del Segura
|Dialprix
|Formentera del Segura
|Floyd’s Bar
|Formentera del Segura
|Kiosk Bar, Church Square
|Formentera del Segura
|Rumors Bar
|Formentera del Segura
|Sunleys Bar
|Formentera del Segura
|The Inn Place
|Formentera del Segura
|The Place To Be
|Great Alacant
|Dialprix
|Great Alacant
|Consum Supermarkets
|Guardamar del Segura
|Domti
|Guardamar del Segura
|Pick n Pay British Supermarket
|Guardamar del Segura
|Specsavers
|The Marina Urb
|Cards and More
|The Marina Urb
|PRIX dial
|The Marina Urb
|Em’s dreams
|The Marina Urb
|International Supermarket
|The Marina Urb
|La Marina Services International
|The Marina Urb
|La Marina Sport Complex
|The Marina Urb
|Overseas (Iceland)
|The Marina Urb
|San Fulgencio Tourist Information
|The Marina Urb
|Super Valu
|The Marina Urb
|Consumer supermarket
|The Marina Urb
|The Angel Sports Bar
|The Marina Urb
|The Posh Club
|La Zenia
|HomeSpain, La Zenia
|Los Alcazares
|The Post Room
|The tall ones
|Consum Supermarkets
|The Montesinos
|Carpet heaven
|The Montesinos
|Dialprix (Supervalu)
|The Montesinos
|Leddy Homes
|Orihuela
|Manuel Houses
|Orihuela
|Chadwicks
|Orihuela
|Johnsons
|Orihuela
|Jumerca – Range
|Orihuela
|Overseas (Iceland)
|Orihuela
|Penny’s
|Orihuela
|Saura supermarkets Cabo Roig
|Orihuela
|Supermarket Europe
|Orihuela
|Consum Supermarkets
|Orihuela
|Consum Supermarkets
|Orihuela Costa
|Guido Beysen
|Orihuela Costa
|HomeSpain, Los Dolses
|Orihuela Beach
|Supercor
|Pilar de la Horadada
|APAH – Charity Shop
|Pilar de la Horadada
|Lo Romero golf
|Punta Prima
|Consum Supermarkets
|Rojales
|La Marquesa Golf
|Rojales
|More and more
|Rojales
|Super Valu
|Rojales
|Consum Supermarkets
|Rojales
|The Bridge Bar
|San Javier
|DFS
|San Javier
|Iceland
|San Javier
|Oceans Outdoor Furniture
|San Javier
|Siesta Group
|San Javier
|The Yorkshire Linen Co
|San Miguel de Salinas
|Bargain Books
|San Miguel de Salinas
|Watertight Maribel
|San Miguel de Salinas
|More and more
|San Miguel de Salinas
|Rob & Mark’s Store
|San Pedro del Pinatar
|Kitchen Plus 1
|Santa Pola
|Margarita Watertight
|Torrevieja
|Carrefour
|Torrevieja
|Fancy That
|Torrevieja
|Iceland Overseas
|Torrevieja
|The Winery 13
|Torrevieja
|Oceans Outdoor Furniture
|Torrevieja
|Specsavers
|Torrevieja
|The Card Place & Newsagents
|Torrevieja
|The Sofa Factory, Torrevieja
|Torrevieja
|The Spa Superstore
|Villamartin
|Golf course
#edition #Olive #Press #Costa #Blanca #South #heres #free #copy #Olive #Press #News #Spain
Leave a Reply