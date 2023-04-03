The Murcian district of Los Ramos will host the third public ecopark in the municipality of Murcia throughout 2024, which will occupy a 2,600-square-meter plot on the Sucina road, and whose budget amounts to 450,000 euros. Of these, a third (160.00 euros) has financing from European Next Generation funds, and the rest will come from the municipal coffers.

The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, explained this Monday that the site will have both open areas to receive all types of waste that cannot be deposited in urban containers and a closed area, especially indicated for hazardous waste. The access will be by the RM 300 highway.

He recalled that this new eco-park is added to the one located in the San Ginés industrial estate, opened in 2001, and which the road cleaning concession company, Prezero, is in the process of building in Cabezo de Torres. The company is waiting to receive permission from the General Directorate for the Environment of the Autonomous Community, added the councilor for the sector, Carmen Fructuoso.

It is the third ecopark that the Region of Murcia has. The other two are in San Ginés (to the southwest); that of Cabezo de Torres, in the north, in progress.

In total, in this new facility it is estimated that 1,000 tons will be collected separately each year, 750 of which will come from citizens and the remaining 250 tons of industrial or commercial waste similar to domestic.

The following waste can be deposited in this ecopark: oils, x-rays, batteries, electronic devices, oils, household appliances, pruning remains, debris, paint or solvent cans, clothing and toys, furniture and belongings, mainly. The opening hours that the City Council has provided are from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the month of July it will operate from Monday to Saturday between 8 in the morning and 2 in the afternoon. In the month of August it will remain open at the same hours but only from Monday to Friday.