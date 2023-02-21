The seismic movements registered in Hatay in the last hours left, for the moment, half a dozen victims and 294 injured, several of them in very critical condition. Local doctors estimate that the number of fatalities in recent weeks could be 50% higher. Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out those possibly responsible for the collapse of dozens of buildings, who must be held accountable.

The situation in Turkey remains delicate this Tuesday, February 21. Added to the known damage from the earthquakes two weeks ago were those caused last Monday by two earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 that occurred at night in Hatay province.

These new movements increased landslides and, consequently, increased the death toll: at least six people died from the most recent earthquakes. The Turkish Ministry of Health noted that there are also 294 injured people, 18 of them in critical condition, according to the minister Fahrettin Koca.

In addition, the Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, anticipated that there are serious possibilities that there are even more civilians trapped under the rubble of the three buildings that fell in the last hours.

The epicenter of the first telluric movement was around 5:04 p.m. (local time) in the town of Defne, south of Antioquia. On Tuesday, rescue work was underway there and in Samadang, the main point of the second quake that struck just three minutes later.

Due to a similar situation, there is growing concern for the region’s water reservoirs, which suffered structural damage in the first round of earthquakes. Despite the fear, the government maintains that there is no risk of their collapse.

Seismic activities have deeply affected the population, even those who have not been directly affected by the landslides. The local authorities raised a request to receive more tents urgently because the citizens do not want to return to their homes for fear that another earthquake will collapse their buildings.

Doctors estimate 50% more fatalities

The Turkish College of Physicians pointed out that the number of deaths since February 6 due to the powerful earthquakes could be up to 60,000 civilians, which means 50% more than the official numbers given by the authorities.

“We have doubts about the figures. When 6,000 deaths were reported in Kahramanmaras, the burial records were 11,000,” said the entity’s secretary general, Vedat Bulut.

Bulut reported that on March 4 there will be a report that applies the burial figures provided by the municipalities to have a more realistic notion of the number of deceased.

Turkish rescuers work to remove Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, from a collapsed building five days after an earthquake in Hatay, southern Turkey, Saturday, February 11, 2023. © AP/Can Ozer

This methodology was used by the College of Physicians to clarify the casualties due to Covid-19, which gave 275,000 in its analyzes, a much higher figure than the 101,000 reported by the Government.

Erdogan points to those responsible

The Turkish president once again expressed his regret for the numerous human losses and the profound effects caused by the earthquakes in recent weeks.

In this regard, the president pointed out this Tuesday that those responsible for the collapses will have to be held accountable. “It is our duty to hold wrongdoers accountable before the law,” he said in Osmaniye province.

Construction companies have been targeted, which would have lowered construction costs and did not invest what was necessary to build houses adapted to resist seismic activities, which left them exposed to landslides, as happened on a large scale.

