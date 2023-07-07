There are drugs, the benzodiazepines, which in normal doses are often used against insomnia or anxiety. But sometimes benzodiazepines are dissolved in cocktails at the disco and for this reason they are roughly defined as “rape drugs”. The substance which, on the other hand, is more commonly and properly retained rape drug (aka liquid ecstasy, liquid X, liquid E, alcover, Blue verve) it is gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, because among other things it can stimulate sexual desire. It should also be said, however, that the substance most often actually linked to cases of sexual assault is alcohol.

What’s inside: gamma-hydroxybutyric acid or GHB What form is it in: tasteless and colorless liquid, it is added to drinks Effects: relaxing, increases sexual desire

Possible short-term side effects

•It can make you completely at the mercy of others, which is why it is used to adulterate girls’ drinks and then rape them

•Mixed with alcohol it can lead to a coma. The next day you feel dizzy, nauseous, confused and can’t remember what happened

•Overdose, with loss of consciousness, convulsions, respiratory depression, is common because the dosage that causes it is similar to that for “recreational” use

Possible effects in the medium to long term

•Physical dependence and withdrawal symptoms with anxiety, tremors, muscle cramps and insomnia.