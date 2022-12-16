Many thought that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot had already finished its life cycle with the DLC of the warriors of the future, but this was denied with the announcement of the content of Bardockthe father of Goku. And although no further information was given, now a new trailer confirms the release date for this content so awaited by fans.

will be next January 13th when fans will be able to enjoy the character’s story, which apparently will adapt what was seen in the OVA that came out many years ago. The video shows the different powers that can be executed, at the same time, there are more cinematics that immerse us in the story.

Here the video:

It is worth mentioning, that the DLC of Bardock It arrives at the same time as the free update for the new generation of consoles, and of course, the physical versions of said consoles are also released. To this is added that there is still more content to come to the video game, since in the schedule that they put in the video there are still two story arcs.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: bandai namco

editor’s note: This is one of the arcs most loved by fans, although it is still not clear if the ova version or the Broly movie version will be used. We will have to wait to see the final product.