The DPCM on the Green Pass unveils i shops where is it from 1 February it is necessary to have it and where instead there is no need to exhibit it. The restrictions are even more pressing, as decided by Mario Draghi’s government to try to stem the Omicron variant a little, which, albeit with milder symptoms, is also bringing our country to its knees.

After days of discussions and debates, the list of activities may soon arrive for which it will not even be necessary to exhibit the Green Pass Base, what is achieved by simply making tampons. The date to keep in mind is that of February 1st.

From that date, in fact, there will be an obligation to have the green certification in good standing to access public offices, banks, post offices and some shops. In this regard, the Government is drawing up a list to differentiate between commercial businesses of essential goods, where it will be possible to access even without a Pass, and those in which it will be essential to have it.

The Green Pass Base is that document which can be obtained through vaccination against Covid, healing after contracting the virus or negative, rapid or molecular swab: download online with Authcode code and health card.

With this document it will be possible log into in all those places where certification is mandatory. The draft, published by Repubblica and Corriere della Sera, includes a series of shops where the Green Pass is not needed.

DPCM Green Pass, shops where not needed

Certification will not be needed in stores of:

Retail trade in specialized and non-specialized shops with a prevalence of food and beverage products (hypermarkets, supermarkets, food discount stores, mini-markets and other non-specialized shops of various foods)

Retail sale of frozen products.

And it won’t help in these either:

Commerce to the detail of domestic animals and foods for domestic animals in specialized exercises.

Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores.

Pharmacies, health products, opticians

Commerce to the detail of hygienic-sanitary articles.

Medicine retail stores in specialized stores (pharmacies, parapharmacies and other specialized stores of non-prescription medicines)

Commerce to the detail of medical and orthopedic articles in specialized exercises.

Retail trade shops of optical material.

Commerce to the detail of fuel for domestic use and for heating.

More details will be revealed later.