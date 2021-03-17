With the stock of vaccines running out, the national government announced this Wednesday a new flight to Russia to bring more doses of Sputnik V. However, it did not officially confirm how many doses will be. For that, he anticipated, only when the Aerolineas Argentinas plane is in Moscow and, with the cargo loaded, will it be known effectively how much will undertake the trip to Ezeiza.

We will have to wait, at least, until Thursday. This Wednesday Airlines would report the flight plan, but there is a 17 hour drive to Moscow. So even assuming the aircraft departs today, you will not know what cargo it will bring.

What has already been confirmed, at least in the city and province of Buenos Aires, is that these doses they will all be used in older adults. Thus they anticipated Clarion from the health portfolios of both jurisdictions.

“If no more vaccines come in, this weekend we will run out of vaccines,” said the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, in television statements this Tuesday night.

Along with the last doses that arrived in the country of Sputnik V, at the end of February, a million of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine arrived in the country, which is not yet authorized to be applied to people over 60 years of age. Therefore, the vaccination plan had to make a forced reassignment that moved from focus to the main population at risk: older adults. Then, in recent weeks, the shortage of health personnel, teachers, security forces was pointed out and, in some districts, even those under 60 years of age with pre-existing diseases have already begun to be vaccinated.

But the critical population is still the elderly. Buenos Aires Government sources affirmed that the Sputnik V vaccines that the Nation allocates to them will be used to advance their immunization. The first step will be to try to complete the stage of the +80s. So far, according to the information released this Wednesday morning by Minister Fernán Quirós, 80,894 have been vaccinated. But there are another 73 thousand that are signed up waiting for the arrival of new batches with doses.

Although the number of vaccines that will arrive is not confirmed, the Buenos Aires estimate indicates that the City may have to between 30 thousand and 40 thousand doses, based on previous shipments of some 500 thousand vaccines and the percentage that, according to the population, are destined for the Buenos Aires territory. If this number is confirmed, then the Sputnik batch would serve to immunize half of those over 80 who are already signed up.

With a distribution scheme by total population and not by population at risk, the Province received more doses and made more progress than the City in this age group. As reported Clarion This weekend, 15% of Buenos Aires residents over 70 years old registered were vaccinated. Expanding the universe to those over 60 who signed up on the official site or app (there are 1,883,859 people), 10.7% received the first dose of the vaccine.

ACE